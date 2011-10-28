* Ten-yr yield hits highest in 2 mths on EU debt deal
* Losses limited in 2-yr bonds, helped by BOJ easing
* Sharp yield rise unlikely as investors keen on buying on
dips
By Akiko Takeda
TOKYO, Oct 28 Japanese government bonds fell on
Friday after a deal on measures to fight Europe's financial
crisis sparked relief rallies in riskier assets and dented
appetite for safe-haven government debt, pushing the benchmark
yield to its highest in two months.
But losses in short-term cash bonds were limited as they
were supported by the Bank of Japan's decision to boost its
asset purchases.
The 10-year JGB yield climbed 3 basis points
to 1.040 percent, its highest since September 5.
"JGBs are taking cues from a surge in U.S. benchmark yields
and the Nikkei rising above 9,000. People are adjusting
positions as fears have eased of the euro zone debt crisis
causing a sharp slowdown in economies," said a trader at a
Japanese bank.
December 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 were down 0.40 point
at 142.12, after falling as far as 142.11, their lowest since
last Tuesday.
Charts were showing bearish signals as the upper-end of the
daily Ichimoku cloud has become resistance since mid-October.
Selling of JGB futures from short-term players who trade on
charts and broker hedging ahead of a 2.2 trillion yen ($29
billion) 10-year JGB auction on Tuesday were weighing on the
overall JGB market, traders said.
The deal in Europe calls for private banks and insurers to
take 50 percent losses on their Greek debt and for a leveraging
of the bloc's rescue fund.
While the agreement is unlikely to solve all Europe's
financial problems, the clear signs of progress, combined with
healthy U.S. third-quarter GDP data lifted risk appetite.
European shares on Thursday climbed to a 12-week high and
Wall Street stocks jumped 3 percent. The Nikkei stock average
on Friday gained more than 1 percent to above the 9,000
level for the first time in two months.
But market participants doubt JGB yields have room to rise
significantly from current levels as the BOJ is likely to keep
to its monetary easing stance for a while. The BOJ eased policy
on Thursday by boosting purchases of government bonds, warned of
risks posed by a strong yen, and cut its growth forecasts.
Losses in two-year JGBs were limited, with its
yield inching up 0.5 basis point to 0.145 percent, helped by the
BOJ's decision on asset purchases.
STEEPENING CURVE
The yield curve steepened as the spread between two- and
10-year yields grew to 89.5 basis points, its widest since
September 2.
"It is possible for the 10-year JGB yield to rise further
but not clearly above 1.2 percent unless the U.S. economy
provides strong data and the 10-year U.S. yield clearly breaks
above 2.5 percent," said the trader, adding that the market will
focus on U.S. economic data for the rest of the year.
The longer-term outlook for euro zone sovereign debt also
remains vulnerable as the EU still needs to find the money for
the newest version of its bailout fund, with doubt lingering
whether its new size of around 1 trillion euro will actually be
enough to contain the crisis.
Some focus will also shift to a Group of 20 meeting next
week in Cannes, southern France.
In the cash bond market, numbers of bids outpaced selling as
Japanese investors including large banks and insurers were keen
to buy JGBs on dips to meet their investment plans for the
current fiscal year ending in March, a fund manager at a
Japanese asset management firm said.
($1 = 75.840 Japanese Yen)
