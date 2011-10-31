(Fixes typo in GMT time)
* Hedge selling weighs ahead of Tuesday's 10-yr JGB sale
* Ten-yr yield hit highest in 2 mths at 1.045%
* Reaction subdued from Japan's action to curb yen's rise
* More players expect yields to rise this week -poll
By Akiko Takeda
TOKYO, Oct 31 Japanese government bonds extended
losses on Monday as broker hedging ahead of Tuesday's 10-year
JGB auction weighed, pushing JGB futures to their lowest since
mid-August.
JGBs showed limited reaction to the Nikkei average reversing
early losses following intervention by Japan to curb the yen.
The bond market is expected to remain subdued as it awaits
key events such as the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting
and U.S. economic data, including jobs, due later this week to
gauge the state of the world's largest economy.
"The market focus was tomorrow's 10-year JGB auction.
Because the No.318 10-year JGBs are in short supply, brokers
want tomorrow's auction of the reopened issue to have a 1
percent coupon. That's why the 10-year yield is pinned near the
current level," said a fund manager at a U.S. asset management
firm.
Japan's Ministry of Finance will offer 2.2 trillion yen ($29
billion) of 10-year JGBs at 10:30 a.m. (0130 GMT) on Tuesday.
For past auction result, click on .
The benchmark 10-year yield inched up 0.5
basis point to 1.045 percent, its highest since Sept. 5. The
yield is set to mark a monthly rise for the first time since
February. The five-year yield rose to match a
three-month high of 0.385 percent marked earlier this month.
December 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 were down 0.06 point
at 142.06, after marking their lowest since Aug. 12 at 141.98
when currency market intervention pushed up share prices.
JGB futures extend losses from Friday and moved closer to
chart points seen as bearish signals. They touched their 100-day
moving average at 141.98 and charts showed them approaching the
lower end of the Ichimoku cloud at 141.96. A break below the
100-day moving average on the daily chart would be the first
since April.
In cash bonds, superlongs such as 20- and 30-year bonds
underperformed as their yields hit their highest since Sept. 8.
The 20-year yield rose 1.5 basis points to 1.790
percent while the 30-year yield climbed 1 basis
point to 1.985 percent, with position squaring before a 40-year
JGB auction next Thursday likely weighing, market participants
said.
A Reuters weekly survey showed a growing number of market
players expect JGB yields to rise after a deal on measures to
fight Europe's financial crisis reduced investors' appetite for
safe-haven sovereign debt, but many respondents doubted yields
would rise significantly. The median forecast of 57 market
players for the 10-year JGB yield at the end of the week was
1.050 percent , compared to its close on Friday on
1.040 percent.
After the intervention, the dollar spiked more than 4
percent from a record low of 75.31 yen hit earlier in the
day.
The Nikkei average ended down 0.7 percent, giving up
sharp intraday gains made after Japanese authorities intervened
to curb persistent yen strength, as investors locked in profits
on concerns the yen was unlikely to stay down for long.
($1 = 75.760 Japanese Yen)
(Editing by Michael Watson)