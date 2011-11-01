* Ten-yr JGB auction draws decent demand
* Gains limited as players eye Fed meeting, U.S. data
* Ten-yr yield likely to stay near 1 pct --analysts
By Akiko Takeda
TOKYO, Nov 1 Japanese government bond futures on
Tuesday bounced from a 2-1/2 month low as renewed worries about
the euro zone's debt problems and the failure of trading firm MF
Global Holding dented investor appetite for risk and
increased the allure of safe-haven government bonds.
But gains were limited in comparison to a surge in U.S.
Treasuries on Monday as market participants said they wanted to
be neutrally positioned ahead of a two-day Federal Reserve
meeting on monetary policy starting later in the day and U.S.
economic data, including on jobs, due later this week.
"Demand for JGBs remains strong, but they (market
participants) are hesitant to chase prices higher because there
are many key events this week," said a trader at a Japanese
bank.
December 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.25 point to
142.31 after hitting their lowest since Aug. 12, at 141.98, on
Monday.
The 10-year yield was down 2 basis points at
1.025 percent. The yield marked 1.045 percent the previous day,
its highest since Sept. 5.
Although the euro zone's bailout package announced last week
and a string of reasonably strong U.S. data had eased concerns
about the global economy, market players remained on guard
against potential pitfalls, with the safe-haven appeal of
government bonds remaining largely intact.
"The Japanese economy is still in a recovery phase (after
the March earthquake and tsunami) but with a slowing in the U.S.
and European economies, a global slowdown is unavoidable.
Japanese companies will be affected by the floods in Thailand
and curbs on power use ahead of winter will dent supplies," said
Koji Ochiai, chief market economist at Mizuho Investors
Securities, adding that the 10-year yield would likely dip below
1 percent again near term.
A 2.2 trillion yen ($28 billion) 10-year JGB auction on
Tuesday attracted bids 3.26 times the amount accepted,
indicating decent demand.
RENEWED PRESSURE
Risk assets such as stocks came under renewed pressure amid
growing doubts about the effective implementation of a plan
agreed just last week to contain Europe's debt crisis.
A trader for a Japanese bank said that unless U.S. jobs data
shows reasonable recovery, the debt market will keep drawing
safe-haven demand as risk assets will likely come under pressure
ahead of hedge funds tweaking their portfolios ahead of the end
of the financial year.
But market participants only expect modest drops in yields
as they are already low.
Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou has called an
unexpected referendum on a new EU bailout deal for his
debt-ridden country, while Italian bonds faced persistent
selling pressure.
U.S. futures broker MF Global Holdings Ltd filed for
bankruptcy protection on Monday after bad bets on euro zone
debt, highlighting the risk from exposure to the region as long
as its sovereign debt crisis remained unresolved.
U.S. Treasuries soared on Monday, with the 10-year yield
dropping more than 20 basis points in one day as
stock market losses bolstered the bid for safe-haven U.S.
government debt.
($1 = 77.975 Japanese Yen)
(Editing by Joseph Radford)