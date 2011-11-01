* Ten-yr JGB auction draws decent demand

* Gains limited as players eye Fed meeting, U.S. data

* Ten-yr yield likely to stay near 1 pct --analysts

By Akiko Takeda

TOKYO, Nov 1 Japanese government bond futures on Tuesday bounced from a 2-1/2 month low as renewed worries about the euro zone's debt problems and the failure of trading firm MF Global Holding dented investor appetite for risk and increased the allure of safe-haven government bonds.

But gains were limited in comparison to a surge in U.S. Treasuries on Monday as market participants said they wanted to be neutrally positioned ahead of a two-day Federal Reserve meeting on monetary policy starting later in the day and U.S. economic data, including on jobs, due later this week.

"Demand for JGBs remains strong, but they (market participants) are hesitant to chase prices higher because there are many key events this week," said a trader at a Japanese bank.

December 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.25 point to 142.31 after hitting their lowest since Aug. 12, at 141.98, on Monday.

The 10-year yield was down 2 basis points at 1.025 percent. The yield marked 1.045 percent the previous day, its highest since Sept. 5.

Although the euro zone's bailout package announced last week and a string of reasonably strong U.S. data had eased concerns about the global economy, market players remained on guard against potential pitfalls, with the safe-haven appeal of government bonds remaining largely intact.

"The Japanese economy is still in a recovery phase (after the March earthquake and tsunami) but with a slowing in the U.S. and European economies, a global slowdown is unavoidable. Japanese companies will be affected by the floods in Thailand and curbs on power use ahead of winter will dent supplies," said Koji Ochiai, chief market economist at Mizuho Investors Securities, adding that the 10-year yield would likely dip below 1 percent again near term.

A 2.2 trillion yen ($28 billion) 10-year JGB auction on Tuesday attracted bids 3.26 times the amount accepted, indicating decent demand.

RENEWED PRESSURE

Risk assets such as stocks came under renewed pressure amid growing doubts about the effective implementation of a plan agreed just last week to contain Europe's debt crisis.

A trader for a Japanese bank said that unless U.S. jobs data shows reasonable recovery, the debt market will keep drawing safe-haven demand as risk assets will likely come under pressure ahead of hedge funds tweaking their portfolios ahead of the end of the financial year.

But market participants only expect modest drops in yields as they are already low.

Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou has called an unexpected referendum on a new EU bailout deal for his debt-ridden country, while Italian bonds faced persistent selling pressure.

U.S. futures broker MF Global Holdings Ltd filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday after bad bets on euro zone debt, highlighting the risk from exposure to the region as long as its sovereign debt crisis remained unresolved.

U.S. Treasuries soared on Monday, with the 10-year yield dropping more than 20 basis points in one day as stock market losses bolstered the bid for safe-haven U.S. government debt.

($1 = 77.975 Japanese Yen) (Editing by Joseph Radford)