By Akiko Takeda

TOKYO, Nov 2 The yield on benchmark 10-year Japanese government bonds fell below 1 percent on Wednesday after the Greek prime minister's surprise call for a referendum on a European debt deal rekindled fears about the viability of the deal.

Market participants said buying of cash bonds by investors such as Japanese banks and life insurers led gains for JGBs. The yield curve bull-flattened as the decline in long-dated yields outpaced that of shorter and medium maturities. The five-/30-year yield spread shrank to 159 basis points from 160 points on Tuesday, its tightest spread in about two weeks.

The move reflects plans by Japanese insurers to shift funds to domestic bonds and cut foreign debt investment.

The 10-year yield fell 2.5 basis points to 0.995 percent, off a two-month high of 1.045 percent hit earlier this week and marking its lowest level in four days.

"People were waiting for more yield rises, but their choices are getting fewer to buy at lower yields because problems in the euro zone are deep-rooted," said a fund manager at Japanese asset managements.

December 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.27 point to 142.58, having risen as high as 142.62 and marking their highest level in four days. On charts they approached the upper end of the Ichimoku cloud at 142.65 on Wednesday.

The Nikkei share average fell more than 2 percent on Wednesday to a three-week low.

But players were cautious about chasing bond prices higher ahead of a two-day Federal Reserve meeting on monetary policy ending later in the day and U.S. economic data, including on jobs data, due later this week. The Japanese market will be closed on Thursday for a national holiday.

"People may want to be neutrally positioned ahead of events which will be happening when Japan is on holiday," said Katsutoshi Inadome, a fixed-income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

Market participants say JGB yields are already very low and have limited room to fall, and are mindful that a fall in the 10-year yield below 0.82 percent last year was quickly reversed.

Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou fought off a barrage of criticism to win the backing of his cabinet on Wednesday to push ahead with a referendum the government said would take place as soon as possible on a European Union debt bailout deal.

The chairman of euro zone finance ministers, Jean-Claude Juncker, said Greece could go bankrupt if voters rejected the bailout package.

Funding needs for the dollar grew, especially for the year-end, according market participants. The Bank of Japan said its fixed-rate dollar supply operation drew bids on Wednesday, the first time it had attracted bids since July of last year.

Traders said demand for the dollar has grown towards the year-end as renewed worries about euro zone debt problems prompted banks to procure funds in dollars, pushing up dollar fund rates in Japan. The supply operation ending on Nov. 10 drew $2 million of bids and another ending on Jan. 26 attracted $100 million of bids. (Editing by Michael Watson)