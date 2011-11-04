(Repeats to fix headline tag)
* JGBs stay resilient despite Nikkei rise
* Ten-yr JGB yield remains below 1 pct
* JGB futures hit 1-mth high
By Akiko Takeda
TOKYO, Nov 4 Japanese government bonds were firm
in subdued trade on Friday, with the 10-year yield below 1
percent as market players were cautious about shifting positions
amid uncertainty over developments in Greece and ahead of U.S.
jobs data.
Greece's abrupt call for a referendum on its bailout
package, just days after a deal was struck to save the
debt-stricken country from defaulting, sparked panic in global
financial markets earlier this week.
Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou faces a knife-edge
confidence vote on Friday after his plan for the referendum
backfired disastrously.
Risk assets such as stocks steadied on Friday on hopes
Greece will abandon the proposed referendum, but market
participants remained cautious ahead of the confidence vote in
the Greek parliament.
"Even if market sentiment becomes somewhat 'risk-on',
10-year JGB yields are unlikely to rise as high as 1.5 percent
because the situation in Europe will hurt the global economy
over the long term, including the Japanese economy," said Jun
Fukashiro, chief fund manager at Toyota Asset Management.
The 10-year JGB yield was down 0.5 basis
point at 0.985 percent, approaching a 10-month low of 0.965
percent hit in late September and early October. The five-year
yield declined 1 basis point to 0.340 percent, its
lowest in a month.
But market players were also cautious about
chasing yields lower, keeping JGB prices in a rangebound.
"JGB yields have mostly stayed within a range over
the past few months and it is not clear when they break out of
it," a fund manager at a U.S. asset management firm said.
"Five-year JGBs are the key ... Many people who
bought near 0.3 percent in summer are having a hard time. Unless
they make profits out of their positions, other maturities will
stay range bound," he said, adding that an upcoming increase in
monthly sales of the maturity are also weighing.
MARKING HIGHEST
Lead 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.09 point to 142.67,
having marked their highest in a month at 142.72 despite a rise
in Tokyo stocks and Thursday's fall in U.S. bond prices.
The U.S. labour market is expected to show some underlying
strength in October, with nonfarm employment seen increasing
95,000 and wages gaining for a second month, a further boost for
an economy that had been flirting with recession only months
ago.
U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Thursday after a rate cut
by the European Central Bank and a drop in U.S. jobless claims
helped feed a bid for riskier assets and drained demand for
safe-haven government debt.
The Nikkei share average rose nearly two percent on
Friday.
(Editing by Joseph Radford)