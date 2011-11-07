TOKYO Nov 7 Japanese government bonds were
almost flat on Monday after erasing small losses from earlier as
investors are unconvinced that the prospect of a unity
government in Greece is enough to stop a deterioration in the
euro zone's debt crisis.
* Ten-year JGB futures stood at 142.69, up 0.02 point
2JGBv1 at midday, having recovered from a fall to 142.61.
* JGBs dipped after Greek politicians sealed a deal to form
a coalition government to approve a euro zone bailout before
holding an election in February, breaking an impasse after the
EU demanded a rapid end to political bickering in the country.
* While that eased immediate fears that the country could
face the risk of a disorderly default, lingering concerns over a
continued sell-off in Italian bonds and a lack of details on
Greece's new government kept many market players from selling
JGBs for now.
* The JGB yield curve steepened as "superlong" bonds came
under pressure ahead of two auctions of those maturities planned
this week.
* The 10-year cash bond yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.990
percent , while the 20-year yield climbed
1.0 basis point to 1.735 percent. The 30-year
yield gained 1.5 basis points to 1.945 percent .
* The spread between 10 and 30-year yields stood at 95.5
basis points, up from a low of 87.5 basis points marked in late
September, but sill a tad below a peak of 98 basis points hit
three times between August and September.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)