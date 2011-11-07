TOKYO Nov 7 Japanese government bonds were almost flat on Monday after erasing small losses from earlier as investors are unconvinced that the prospect of a unity government in Greece is enough to stop a deterioration in the euro zone's debt crisis.

* Ten-year JGB futures stood at 142.69, up 0.02 point 2JGBv1 at midday, having recovered from a fall to 142.61.

* JGBs dipped after Greek politicians sealed a deal to form a coalition government to approve a euro zone bailout before holding an election in February, breaking an impasse after the EU demanded a rapid end to political bickering in the country.

* While that eased immediate fears that the country could face the risk of a disorderly default, lingering concerns over a continued sell-off in Italian bonds and a lack of details on Greece's new government kept many market players from selling JGBs for now.

* The JGB yield curve steepened as "superlong" bonds came under pressure ahead of two auctions of those maturities planned this week.

* The 10-year cash bond yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.990 percent , while the 20-year yield climbed 1.0 basis point to 1.735 percent. The 30-year yield gained 1.5 basis points to 1.945 percent .

* The spread between 10 and 30-year yields stood at 95.5 basis points, up from a low of 87.5 basis points marked in late September, but sill a tad below a peak of 98 basis points hit three times between August and September. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)