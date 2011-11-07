* JGBs erase small losses after Greek unity govt deal

* Market looks to European reaction to Greece and Italy

* Yield curve steepens as super-longs slip ahead of auctions

* Italian debt crisis may also help steepen Japan yield curve

* Implied volatility on JGB futures falls near Oct low

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Nov 7 Japanese government bonds stayed almost flat on Monday as market players looked for clarity on the European debt crisis while the yield curve steepened ahead of two offerings of long-dated bonds later in the week.

JGBs quickly erased small losses as investors were unconvinced that the prospect of a unity government in Greece would be enough to stop a deterioration in the euro zone's debt crisis.

Although immediate fears eased that Greece risked a disorderly default, lingering concerns over a continued sell-off in Italian bonds and a lack of details on Greece's new government kept many market players on hold.

"The news of a coalition government in Greece is reducing pressure on JGB yields. But because Japanese markets tend to react after watching how European markets will react, many market players are waiting for European markets," said Shinji Nomura, chief strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

Ten-year JGB futures stood at 142.71, up 0.04 point 2JGBv1, having recovered from a fall to 142.61. Reflecting many players' wait-and-see stance, trading volume was a lacklustre 13,410 contracts, about 40 percent below this year's average of around 22,000 lots.

The yield on the cash 10-year bonds stood flat at 0.985 percent, , having been stuck in a narrow band around 1 percent for the past three months.

As market volatility falls, implied volatilities on JGB futures were also under pressure, with implied volatility on at-the-money put options at 2.46 percent , near a low of 2.30 percent hit in early October.

"These days my job is not to do anything. If you do something you end up underperforming the market. Sadly, the best performers are those who buy and hold bonds and do nothing else," Takeo Okuhara, a fund manager at Daiwa SB Investments lamented.

While the overall market showed no trend, some market participants were playing with the yield curve.

The JGB yield curve steepened as "superlong" bonds came under pressure ahead of two auctions of those maturities planned this week.

The 20-year yield climbed 1.0 basis point to 1.735 percent. The 30-year yield gained 2.0 basis points to 1.950 percent .

The spread between 10 and 30-year yields rose to 96.5 basis points, compared to a low of 87.5 basis points marked on Sept. 22, just after the Federal Reserve announced its so-called Operation Twist.

A rise above 98 basis points in the spread would be the highest since the days following the massive earthquake in Japan.

The weakness in the superlong sector came ahead of the two auctions this week.

The Ministry of Finance will sell 300 billion yen ($3.8 billion) of extra amounts of 20- and 30-year JGBs already in circulation on Tuesday.

The offer, called a liquidity-enhancing auction, will be followed by a 400 billion yen 40-year bond sale on Thursday.

Market players are nervous partly because the previous 40-year bond offer in August drew weak demand.

But some market players also said the deepening European debt crisis may be raising worries about Japan's heavy debt burden and making it difficult to buy long-dated bonds.

"For the moment, the market is saying that Italian bonds are different from Japanese, U.S., UK or German bonds. But if the Italian bond yield hits 7 percent, then people will start to ask. 'If the world's third-largest bond market is in trouble, what about the bigger two?'," said a trader at a Japanese bank, referring to U.S. and Japanese bonds

"At least it will become difficult to buy superlong bonds (in these two countries) and the curve will steepen," he said. ($1 = 78.180 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford and Michael Watson)