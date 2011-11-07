* JGBs erase small losses after Greek unity govt deal
* Market looks to European reaction to Greece and Italy
* Yield curve steepens as super-longs slip ahead of auctions
* Italian debt crisis may also help steepen Japan yield
curve
* Implied volatility on JGB futures falls near Oct low
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Nov 7 Japanese government bonds stayed
almost flat on Monday as market players looked for clarity on
the European debt crisis while the yield curve steepened ahead
of two offerings of long-dated bonds later in the week.
JGBs quickly erased small losses as investors were
unconvinced that the prospect of a unity government in Greece
would be enough to stop a deterioration in the euro zone's debt
crisis.
Although immediate fears eased that Greece risked a
disorderly default, lingering concerns over a continued sell-off
in Italian bonds and a lack of details on Greece's new
government kept many market players on hold.
"The news of a coalition government in Greece is
reducing pressure on JGB yields. But because Japanese markets
tend to react after watching how European markets will react,
many market players are waiting for European markets," said
Shinji Nomura, chief strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.
Ten-year JGB futures stood at 142.71, up 0.04 point
2JGBv1, having recovered from a fall to 142.61. Reflecting
many players' wait-and-see stance, trading volume was a
lacklustre 13,410 contracts, about 40 percent below this year's
average of around 22,000 lots.
The yield on the cash 10-year bonds stood flat at 0.985
percent, , having been stuck in a narrow band
around 1 percent for the past three months.
As market volatility falls, implied volatilities on JGB
futures were also under pressure, with implied volatility on
at-the-money put options at 2.46 percent , near a low
of 2.30 percent hit in early October.
"These days my job is not to do anything. If you do
something you end up underperforming the market. Sadly, the best
performers are those who buy and hold bonds and do nothing
else," Takeo Okuhara, a fund manager at Daiwa SB Investments
lamented.
While the overall market showed no trend, some
market participants were playing with the yield curve.
The JGB yield curve steepened as "superlong" bonds came
under pressure ahead of two auctions of those maturities planned
this week.
The 20-year yield climbed 1.0 basis
point to 1.735 percent. The 30-year yield gained 2.0 basis
points to 1.950 percent .
The spread between 10 and 30-year yields rose to 96.5 basis
points, compared to a low of 87.5 basis points marked on Sept.
22, just after the Federal Reserve announced its so-called
Operation Twist.
A rise above 98 basis points in the spread would be the
highest since the days following the massive earthquake in
Japan.
The weakness in the superlong sector came ahead of the two
auctions this week.
The Ministry of Finance will sell 300 billion yen
($3.8 billion) of extra amounts of 20- and 30-year JGBs already
in circulation on Tuesday.
The offer, called a liquidity-enhancing auction, will be
followed by a 400 billion yen 40-year bond sale on Thursday.
Market players are nervous partly because the previous
40-year bond offer in August drew weak demand.
But some market players also said the deepening European
debt crisis may be raising worries about Japan's heavy debt
burden and making it difficult to buy long-dated bonds.
"For the moment, the market is saying that Italian bonds are
different from Japanese, U.S., UK or German bonds. But if the
Italian bond yield hits 7 percent, then people will start to
ask. 'If the world's third-largest bond market is in trouble,
what about the bigger two?'," said a trader at a Japanese bank,
referring to U.S. and Japanese bonds
"At least it will become difficult to buy superlong bonds
(in these two countries) and the curve will steepen," he said.
($1 = 78.180 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Michael Watson)