TOKYO Nov 8 Long-dated Japanese government bond prices dipped on Tuesday, with the yield curve steepening ahead of two sales of long-end maturities this week, including a 300 billion yen re-offering later in the day of bonds that are in circulation.

* The 20-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 1.740 percent , while the 30-year yield gained 1.5 basis points to 1.960 percent .

* Shorter maturities were flat, with the 10-year cash JGB yield at 0.985 percent. The spread between 10- and 30-year yields rose to 97.5 basis points, its widest in two months.

* Superlongs, or debt with maturities over 10 years, were under pressure ahead of two auctions in the sector this week.

* The Ministry of Finance on Tuesday offered 300 billion yen ($3.8 billion) of extra amounts of 20- and 30-year JGBs already in circulation.

* The bond sale, known as a liquidity-enhancing auction, will be followed by a 400 billion yen 40-year offering on Thursday. Market players are nervous partly because the previous 40-year bond sale in August drew weak demand.

* Expectations that the government could increase sales of 30-year bonds in the new fiscal year from April also undermined the sector. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)