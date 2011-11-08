* Mid-, long-term yields hit 1-month low as stocks fall
* Superlongs soft before 40-yr sale, on issuance hike view
* 10-30-year yield spread steepest since September
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Nov 8 Japanese government bond prices
edged up on Tuesday, with the five- and 10-year yields hitting
one-month lows, as Tokyo shares slumped on concerns about Europe
and an accounting scandal at camera maker Olympus .
But 30- and 40-year maturities bucked the trend on selling
ahead of a 40-year JGB auction on Thursday and worries about
future issuance increases, steepening the yield curve to a level
not seen in the last two months.
Lead 10-year JGB futures rose 0.10 point to 142.81 2JGBv1
while the yield on the cash 10-year JGBs slipped 1.0 basis point
to 0.975 percent , its lowest since Oct. 6.
Tokyo stocks were hurt by Olympus' admission that the
company covered up losses on securities investments dating back
to the 1980s.
"Today, Tokyo share prices fell much more than people had
expected because of Olympus. That drove JGBs higher," said Keiko
Onogi, senior JGB strategist at Daiwa Securities.
But Onogi also said that the 10-year yield is unlikely to
fall below its recent bottom of 0.965 percent, hit twice in
recent months, as many investors tend to take profits at those
levels.
The five-year yield briefly dropped 0.5 basis point to a
one-month low of 0.335 percent .
Strong buying in the Finance Ministry's re-offering on
Tuesday of bonds that are in circulation -- called a liquidity
enhancing auction -- also helped the market, particularly in the
20-year sector.
Still, the looming auction of 400 billion yen in 40-year
JGBs on Thursday undermined the longest end of the curve.
Market players are nervous as the previous 40-year sale in
August drew weak demand.
"The curve is steepening ahead of the auction. But
there's also expectation that the trend will change after the
auction," said Katsutoshi Inadome, strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ
Morgan Stanley Securities.
The 30-year bond yield rose 1.0 basis point to 1.955 percent
while the 40-year bond yield <0#JPTSY4=BBRQ> rose
2.5 basis points to 2.205 percent.
The spread between the 10- and 30-year yields rose to 98
basis points, matching a peak hit three times between August and
September, and edging closer to high of 101.5 basis points hit
in the days after the earthquake in March.
While some market players expect superlong bonds to rebound
after the auction, market players also said expectations that
the government could increase sales of 30-year bonds in the new
fiscal year from April also undermined the sector.
The government is expected to announce the JGB sales plan
for the next fiscal year in late December when it compiles the
new year's budget.
The market showed no reaction to the news that the
government struck a deal with the opposition to redeem bonds to
finance reconstruction after the quake in 25 years, rather than
10 years.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)