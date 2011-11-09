TOKYO Nov 9 Japanese government bonds dipped on Wednesday as global shares climbed on hopes of speedier fiscal reform in Italy after Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi pledged to step down.

* Ten-year Japanese government bond futures dipped 0.05 point to 142.76 2JGBv1. The 10-year cash bond rose 0.5 basis point to 0.980 percent , off a one-month low of 0.975 percent hit on Tuesday.

* The 30-year yield gained 0.5 basis point to 1.955 percent , while the 40-year bond yield <0#JPTSY4=BBRQ> climbed 1.5 basis point to 2.205 percent, pressured ahead of a 400 billion yen auction of 40-year paper on Thursday.

* Many market players think superlongs, such as 30 and 40-year bonds, will firm once the auction is out of the way. But others say the sector could remain weak, due to expectations that the government will increase sales of 30-year debt next year.

* Chotarto Morita, chief strategist at Barclays, said the market would continue to be supported as many investors remain wary of developments in Europe.

* "Investors have been cautious about bidding up JGBs, but as Italy is now clearly affected by the debt crisis, they are becoming more confident about buying," he said.

* At the short-end of the yield curve, the two-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.125 percent , edging closer to a one-year low of 0.120 percent hit briefly in September. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)