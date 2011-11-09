* JGBs dip on rise in global shares after Berlusconi says to step down

* Curve steepens, 10-30 year spread widest since March

* Some say superlongs likely to rebound after 40-yr bond auction Thurs

* 30-yr bonds also hurt by expectations of increase in sales next yr

* Short-term paper helped by ample funds after BOJ intervention

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Nov 9 Japanese government bonds dipped on Wednesday as global shares climbed on hopes of speedier fiscal reform in Italy after Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi pledged to step down, while the yield curve steepened ahead of a 40-year bond auction.

The spread between 10 and 30 year yields rose to its widest since March, as the very long-end of the curve also suffered from expectations the government will likely increase offers of 30-year bonds next year.

Ten-year JGB futures dipped 0.07 point to 142.76 2JGBv1 on a rise in stocks and fall in U.S. bonds the previous day, though many market players refrained from making big bets due to uncertainty over Europe.

"It's hard to know what will happen next. It's too dangerous to have a big position at a time like this," said Mari Iwashita, chief market economist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

In the cash bond market the 10-year yield was flat at 0.975 percent , matching a one-month low of 0.975 percent hit on Tuesday.

The 30-year yield gained 1.0 basis point to 1.960 percent , while the 40-year bond yield <0#JPTSY4=BBRQ> climbed 2.0 basis point to 2.210 percent, pressured ahead of a 400 billion yen auction of 40-year paper on Thursday.

The spread between 10- and 30-year yields rose to 98.5 basis points, the widest since mid-March, when worries about the fiscal burden after the massive earthquake and tsunami hammered the superlong sector, such as 30 and 40-year bonds.

Many market players think superlongs will firm once the auction is out of the way. But others say the sector could remain weak due to expectations that the government will increase sales of 30-year debt next year.

Chotarto Morita, chief strategist at Barclays, said the market would continue to be supported as many investors remain wary of developments in Europe.

"Investors have been cautious about bidding up JGBs, but as Italy is now clearly affected by the debt crisis, they are becoming more confident about buying," he said.

A trader at a European brokerage also said many global macro hedge funds remained long on JGB futures, even as U.S. and German bonds came off recent peaks.

At the short-end of the yield curve, the two-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.125 percent , edging closer to a one-year low of 0.120 percent hit briefly in September.

Short maturities such as two-year notes were helped by ample funding in the money market, after the Bank of Japan did not absorb a huge amount of the yen that flew into the market after Japan's massive Y7.7 trillion yen intervention on Oct. 31.

As a result, banks' current account deposits parked at the central bank have stayed around 37-38 trillion yen since the intervention, compared to below 30 trillion yen before.

Some people say this can be interpreted as a form of monetary easing. The BOJ, when it conducted quantitative easing in 2001-2006, made the current account balance its policy target, boosting the balance when it wanted to ease policy. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)