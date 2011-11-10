TOKYO Nov 10 Japanese government bonds gained on Thursday as concerns about the sustainability of Italy's public finances pummelled share prices in Japan and elsewhere, with the 10-year yield hitting a one-month low.

* The current 10-year JGB fell 0.5 basis point to 0.970 percent , just shy of major resistance at 0.965 percent that has been touched twice but not broken in recent months.

* Further deterioration in the European debt crisis could push the yield below that level, some market players said. But with few investors eager to buy 10-year bonds yielding less than one percent, any rally will likely be slow, they also said.

* The immediate focus is on a 400 billion yen ($5 billion)auction of 40-year JGBs on Thursday. The Ministry of Finance reopened the 2.2 percent-coupon bonds maturing March 2051 and the debt was trading at 2.210 percent, up 0.5 basis point, in the secondary market. <0#JPTSY4=BBRQ>

* Market players say the maturity looks attractive after recent steepening in the yield curve and they see decent demand at the auction.

* The 30-year bond yield was flat at 1.960 percent , and its spread over the 10-year yield rose to 99 basis points, its highest since mid-March. ($1 = 77.735 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)