By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Nov 10 Japanese government bond prices gained on Thursday, with the 10-year yield hitting a one-year low, as concerns about the sustainability of Italy's public finances pummelled share prices and a 40-year bond auction drew solid demand.

The auction results helped to shrink the yield spread between 10- and 30-year bonds, signalling a possible reversal of the steepening trend seen in the past 1-1/2 months.

"Putting aside all the questions about the bailout scheme, it's clear that European economic fundamentals are worsening. You can't expect strong growth in the States. Japan's recovery after the quake seems to be running out of steam. The economy just doesn't look good," said a senior bond trader at a major Japanese bank.

Ten-year JGB futures rose 0.18 point to 142.92 2JGBv1 while the cash 10-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to 0.960 percent , breaking through the 0.965 percent resistance that has been touched twice but not broken in recent months.

Many market players expect any further advance to come at snail's pace, given that many investors are cautious about buying, remembering that the fall in the 10-year yield to a seven-year low of 0.82 percent last November was followed by four months of a painful bear market.

The bond trader at the Japanese bank said he saw the 10-year yield slipping to 0.85-0.90 percent but only gradually.

AUCTION A TURNING POINT

The 400 billion yen ($5 billion) auction of reopened 40-year JGBs on Thursday attracted solid bids, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 3.92, the highest in a year.

Market players have said the maturity looked attractive after the recent steepening in the yield curve.

After the auction results came out, the 30-year bond yield fell sharply to 1.930 percent from 1.960 percent.

That pushed its spread over the 10-year yield lower to 97 basis points from an eight-month high of 99 basis points just before the auction.

Long-dated bonds are likely to outperform as yields on shorter-dated paper are already close to their limit, market players said.

The two-year notes yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.125 percent , a slim 2.5 basis point premium over the Bank of Japan (BOJ)'s policy target in the overnight interbank rate of 0.10 percent.

The five-year notes yield fell 1.0 basis point to 0.335 percent , having briefly hit a seven-week low of 0.330 percent.

Italian bond yields soared to around 7.5 percent on Wednesday, leading many market players to think Italy will need outside help to get its public finances back in order.

The European debt woes have benefited JGBs, which have attracted safe-haven bids thanks to Japan's ability to finance its debt domestically despite its huge debt burden.

While many market players think any further deterioration in the euro zone's debt mess would support Japanese bonds, they also said the turmoil in G7 member Italy is unnerving many investors as Japan's debt burden, at 200 percent of GDP, far exceeds that of Italy.

While there is hardly any immediate sign that JGBs will fall victim to the vicious cycle of investors selling and further erosion of confidence witnessed in the euro zone, market players were aware that the fall in Italian bond prices could have a domino effect in other countries, given that Italian bonds are held by many investors around the world.

"If you look around, there are only bullish factors for JGBs, except for the risk of contagion," said Koji Ochiai, senior strategist at Mizuho Investors Securities. ($1 = 77.735 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)