TOKYO Nov 21 Japanese government bonds
slipped on Monday after the European Central bank re-entered the
market and growing speculation that it might lend money to the
IMF to help bail out the euro zone dampened safety bids for
JGBs, pushing up the 10-year yield from a one-year low.
* Market participants said broker hedging and position
squaring ahead of Tuesday's 1.1 trillion yen ($14 billion)
20-year JGB auction also weighed on cash bonds with maturities
over 10 years.
* Although demand from buy-and-hold investors such as life
insurers is seen supporting the sale, some expect demand to be
lukewarm as absolute yield levels are low and the supply outlook
has become less favourable.
* A number of JGB primary dealers reckon that superlongs
such as the 20-year could cope with an issuance increase in the
fiscal year starting next April, a Ministry of Finance official
told reporters after a regular meeting with primary dealers on
Friday.
* The benchmark 10-year yield was down 1.5
basis points at 0.955 percent, off a one-year low of 0.940
percent hit last week. The 20-year yield was
1.715 percent and the 30-year yield 1.940
percent, both also down 1.5 basis points.
* Italian and Spanish bond yields fell on Friday after the
ECB move and talk of it lending to the IMF to bail out the euro
zone, driving German Bunds near three-week lows.
* But market players expect the euro-zone debt crisis to
continue to underpin JGB prices. A Reuters weekly survey issued
on Monday showed sentiment in the JGB market turned positive for
the first time in seven weeks.
* The other focus is the U.S. deficit-reducing panel.
Congressional aides said the bipartisan deficit-reduction
committee could come up empty handed at midnight on Wednesday
and fail to meet their deadline to find $1.2 trillion in budget
cuts over the next decade.
* December 10-year JGB futures slipped 0.12 point
to 142.97, off a one-year high of 142.14 hit on Thursday. The
Tokyo Stock Exchange started trading JGB futures and options 15
minutes earlier from Monday, at 8:45 a.m. (2345 GMT), to operate
its new system for futures and options. It will also extend its
evening session trading for futures and options to 11:30 p.m.
(1430 GMT) instead of 6 p.m. (0900 GMT).
($1 = 76.900 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Akiko Takeda)