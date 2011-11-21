* Ten-yr yield off 1-yr low before 20-yr auction

* ECB lending hopes dampen safety bids

* JGB market sentiment positive 1st time in 7wks

By Akiko Takeda

TOKYO, Nov 21 Japanese government bonds slipped on Monday as broker hedging ahead of a 20-year JGB auction pushed up the 10-year yield from a one-year low.

Safety bids for JGBs were dampened after the European Central bank re-entered the market and speculation grew that it might lend money to the IMF to help bail out the euro zone.

"I think the market is overbought, so profit-takers are tending to emerge. There are buyers on dips, but the 10-year JGB is heavy on higher prices as the market is bracing for a 20-year bond auction," said a fund manager at a U.S. asset management firm.

The benchmark 10-year yield climbed 1.5 basis points at 0.955 percent, off a one-year low of 0.940 percent hit last week.

Although demand from buy-and-hold investors such as life insurers is seen supporting Tuesday's 1.1 trillion yen ($14 billion) 20-year sale, some expect demand to be lukewarm as absolute yield levels are low and the supply outlook has become less favourable.

A number of JGB primary dealers reckon that superlongs such as the 20-year could cope with an issuance increase in the fiscal year starting next April, a Ministry of Finance official told reporters after a regular meeting with primary dealers on Friday.

The 20-year yield inched up 0.5 basis point to 1.705 percent, but remained near a one-month low of 1.700 percent hit on Friday. The 30-year yield was unchanged at 1.925 percent.

But many market players expect the euro-zone debt crisis to continue to support JGB prices. A Reuters weekly survey issued on Monday showed sentiment in the JGB market had turned positive for the first time in seven weeks.

"We don't know how much impact JGBs will face from risk off trade in the U.S. and European bonds amid the political mess there, but gloomy economic outlooks in both regions are likely to keep underpinning JGBs," said a trader at a Japanese bank.

The U.S. congressional deficit-reduction committee was set to formally announce the failure of its three-month-long effort to bridge partisan differences over taxes and spending, aides told Reuters.

Automatic spending cuts of $1.2 trillion over a decade are due to start in 2013, after elections in 2012, if the "super committee" of six Democrats and six Republicans cannot agree.

Italian and Spanish bond yields fell on Friday after the ECB move and talk of it lending to the IMF to bail out the euro zone, driving German Bunds near three-week lows.

December 10-year JGB futures slipped 0.08 point to 143.01, off a one-year high of 142.14 hit on Thursday. The Tokyo Stock Exchange started trading JGB futures and options 15 minutes earlier from Monday, at 8:45 a.m. (2345 GMT), to operate its new system for futures and options. It will also extend its evening session trading for futures and options to 11:30 p.m. (1430 GMT) instead of 6 p.m. (0900 GMT). ($1 = 76.900 Japanese Yen) (Editing by Michael Watson)