* Twenty-yr auction generates tepid demand due to low coupon

* Busy auction schedule, supply outlook likely weighing

* BOJ dollar supply operation draws bids for the 1st time in 2 wks

By Akiko Takeda

TOKYO, Nov 22 Ten-year Japanese government bond prices fell on Tuesday after a 20-year auction drew tepid demand, although intensifying sovereign debt problems on both side of the Atlantic are likely to keep underpinning safety bids.

The 1.1 trillion yen ($14 billion) sale of 20-year JGBs drew lukewarm demand as it offered the lowest coupon since August 2010.

"Because of a lower coupon, demand from investors didn't really materialise," said Hidenori Suezawa, chief strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

Lead 10-year JGB futures erased earlier gains and closed down 0.05 point at 142.96, moving away from a one-year high of 143.14 hit last week.

In cash bonds, long-dated JGBs underperformed other sectors as the 10-year yield climbed 1.5 basis point to 0.965 percent, off a one-year low of 0.940 percent marked last week.

On the other hand, the No.130 20-year yield inched up 1 basis point to 1.715 percent, while the five-year yield was flat at 0.310 percent, staying near a three-month low.

LIMITED ROOM

While market participants' 'risk-off' stance was supporting JGBs amid intensifying sovereign debt problems in Europe and the United States, many were hesitant to chase yields lower as they are already marking multi-month lows.

A fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm said government yields on bonds with maturities over 10 years in the U.S., Germany and Japan have already factored in the possibility of more bad news from Europe and there is limited room for declines as a result.

In addition to a busy JGB auction schedule ahead of the year-end, the possibility of an issuance increase as well as contagion risks from overseas are likely to keep weighing on JGBs, especially on superlongs.

A number of JGB primary dealers believe that superlongs such as 20-year bonds could cope with an issuance increase in the fiscal year starting next April, a Ministry of Finance official told reporters after a regular meeting with primary dealers on Friday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Osamu Fujimura said on Monday the government would consider whether to issue special-purpose bonds to fill a gap in the state's share of pension payouts, which are to be repaid through consumption tax hikes in the future.

With Japan's public debt twice its GDP, investors are wary of increases in new bond issuance without guarantees on equivalent revenues in the future.

They are closely scrutinising whether the government will be able to meet its aim of doubling the politically sensitive 5 percent sales tax by mid-decade to help finance bulging welfare costs.

SPREADING TO ASIA

With concerns that global funding strains may spread to Asia, three-month euroyen interest rates futures stayed near an eight-month low.

The Bank of Japan's fixed-rate dollar supply operation drew bids on Tuesday, the first time since November 8. The five-day supply operation ending Dec. 1 drew $1 million of bids.

A rise in the yen London interbank offered rate (LIBOR) sparked speculation that banks may rely more on yen funding as the dollar money market seizes up, although yen money market rates including the Tokyo interbank offered rate (TIBOR) have been mostly stable thanks to massive fund injections by the Bank of Japan.

A Congressional committee of six Republicans and six Democrats abandoned their efforts to reach a deal on reducing the United States' ballooning deficit as expected, reinforcing investors' perceptions that politicians in Washington were too divided to deal with the debt problem.

The euro zone's crisis crept ever closer to the heart of the continent, with the risk premiums on Spanish, French, Italian and Belgian government bonds rising after Moody's warned that France's triple-A credit rating was under threat. (Additional reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Joseph Radford)