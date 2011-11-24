* Poor German bond sale heightens contagion fears

* JGB futures fall near 20-day moving average

* Downgrade of Nordic export finance company weighs

* Investor take profits from mid- and long-dated debt -traders

By Akiko Takeda

TOKYO, Nov 24 Japanese government bonds dipped on Thursday, as investors took profits after prices rose earlier in the day as an unsuccessful German bond sale fuelled fears the euro zone debt crisis is starting to threaten Europe's biggest economy.

Profit-taking also weighed on medium- and long-dated JGBs after a rating downgrade of the Nordic export finance company.

December 10-year JGB futures slid to as low as 142.74, or 0.22 point lower, approaching their 20-day moving average which had been support since earlier this month. Futures hit a one-year high of 143.14 the previous week.

Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, said investors were generally still bullish on U.S., Japan and Germany bonds but falls in their yield levels may have made these bonds unattractive to some investors.

"It may be that some investors do not want to hold JGBs at current yield levels," he said.

Some investors may have to boost their cash positions by taking profits on their bond portfolios to prepare for more declines in stocks, he added.

Germany suffered one of its least successful debt auctions for new 10-year debt since the euro was launched in 1999, sparking fears the debt crisis was beginning to threaten the country on rising expectations it will have to bail out Europe's weaker nations.

In cash JGBs, the 10-year yield climbed 2 basis point to 0.985 percent, off a one-year low of 0.940 percent marked last week. The five-year yield edged up 0.5 basis point to 0.320 percent.

Superlongs were likely being supported by month-end purchases by index-following players, market participants said. The 30-year yield declined 0.5 basis point to 1.910 percent, keeping near a one-month low hit this month.

The long-end of the yield curve bull-flattened sharply as the 20-/30-year spread declined to 18 basis points on Thursday, from a three-year high of 22.5 basis points struck this month.

ERASING GAINS

JGBs erased gains after profit-taking weighed on cash bonds with five-, eight- and nine-year bonds likely sold by Japanese banks and pension funds, markets participants said.

Some said the profit-taking could be aimed at offsetting losses made on bonds issued by Norwegian bank Exportfinans, after Moody's 7-notch downgrade of the Nordic export finance company this week to junk status.

According to IFR, Exportfinans usually raises about half of its annual funding needs in structured Uridashis, bonds denominated in a foreign currency and sold directly to Japanese household investors.

"In a situation like this, people don't want to build more positions in JGBs at such low yields, rather they want to take profits to prepare for falls in risk assets," a trader at a U.S. brokerage said.

U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Wednesday, pushing benchmark yields to their lowest in seven weeks.

The Nikkei stock average fell 1.8 percent and ended at a two-and-a-half-year low on Thursday with mounting European debt concerns continuing to push overseas equities markets lower. (Editing by Joseph Radford)