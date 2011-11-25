TOKYO Nov 25 Japanese government bond prices dropped on Friday as investors took profits, in part to offset losses they are suffering on credit products and also as weakness in German bonds spooked some investors.

* Japanese regional banks are said to be taking profits in JGBs after their investment in bonds issued by Norwegian export credit finance company Eksportfinans turned sour as Moody's abruptly downgraded the company by seven notches to junk status earlier in the week.

* Ten-year JGB futures dropped 0.35 point to 142.45 , falling below some major technical support points, including their 20-day moving average around 142.71 and a very thin Ichimoku cloud between 142.49-142.50.

* Cash 10-year bond yields rose to 1.005 percent , their highest in over 3 weeks, and up 2.5 basis points on the day, though market players say there is some bargain-hunting at yields around 1 pct.

* The yield curve steepened slightly, with some market players saying the 20-year sector remained soft after tepid auction results on Tuesday.

* Twenty- and 30-year yields both rose 3.0 basis points to 1.760 pct and 1.940 pct, respectively. The spread between five and 20-year yields rose to 142 basis points, the largest since mid-September.

* As the European debt crisis makes the global economic outlook increasingly uncertain, investors are likely to be highly risk-averse, preferring to stick to short-term notes, rather than more volatile long-dated bonds, said Mari Iwashita, chief market economist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

* Weakness in German bonds after a failed auction on Wednesday is making some JGB investors worried that the sovereign debt crisis could spread to Japan as the country has by far the largest public debt compared to economic size among the industrialised world.

* "When bonds of core countries like Germany are being sold, investors become very nervous. Some of them may feel like taking profits when they are still in the money," said Tadashi Matsukawa, head of fixed income investments at PineBridge Investments. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)