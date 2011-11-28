TOKYO Nov 28 Japanese government bonds extended losses on Monday as a rise in yields on euro-zone debt pressures investors to take profits from JGBs and prepare for expected losses in risk assets.

* The 10-year JGB yield rose 4 basis points 1.065 percent, a three-month high.

* Three-month euro-yen interest rate futures were down 0.5 basis point at 99.635, a fresh eight-month low.

* "A poor German bond auction last week fuelled fears that the euro-zone debt crisis could get out of control, and this is still weighing on JGBs," said a fund manager at Japanese asset management firm.

"But investors are just adjusting positions and I don't think their selling is based on a perception that JGBs are falling into the same category as those facing the debt mess in the euro zone," he added.

* Italian bond yields soared on Friday after borrowing costs rose sharply at a short-term debt auction, raising questions over the euro zone's future as politicians failed to come up with a decisive solutions to the debt crisis.

* Ten-year German yields were 7 basis points higher at 2.2 percent, testing the upper end of a range in place since August. The underperformance of Bunds last week has left them yielding almost the same as British 10-year gilts and around 30 bps more than U.S. Treasuries.

* A Reuters weekly survey showed on Monday that sentiment in the JGB market had worsened sharply, but the median forecast was for the 10-year JGB yield to go no higher than 1.050 percent by the end of this week, as market participants expect bargain hunting from cash-rich investors at higher yields.

* The Nikkei average climbed almost 2 percent on Monday, helped by climbs in U.S. stock futures and a report that the International Monetary Fund was considering support for Italy as bond yields across the euro zone spiked to new highs. (Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Michael Watson)