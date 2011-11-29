TOKYO Nov 29 Japanese government bonds
were mostly flat on Tuesday, supported by short-covering after
recent sharp falls as a sell-off in risk assets such as stocks
was seen to have petered out for now.
* But gains were limited with investors wary about further
falls in risk assets that could pressure them to take profits on
the view that the euro-zone will take a long time to resolve.
* The Nikkei average climbed 1 percent on Tuesday after
hopes for more drastic steps to deal with the euro-zone debt
crisis and a robust start to the U.S. holiday shopping season
boosted global stocks.
* Lead 10-year JGB futures were flat at 141.87, off
a 4-month low of 141.71 hit on Monday but staying below
technical resistance such as their 100-day moving average at
142.28 and a thin Ichimoku cloud on charts at 142.20-50.
* Cash bonds were mixed, with the 10-year JGB yield
down 0.5 basis point at 1.050 percent while the
20-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to 1.820
percent, but both remain near three-month highs.
* Market participants expected the euro-zone crisis to
continue to support demand for JGBs, although there are chances
of progress with Germany and France stepping up a drive for
coercive powers to reject euro-zone members' budgets if they
breach EU rules.
* Euro-zone finance ministers will meet later on Tuesday to
approve detailed operational rules for the region's bailout
fund, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), paving
the way for the 440 billion euro ($588 billion) facility to draw
cash from investors.
* Japan's Ministry of Finance set a 0.2 percent coupon on
the 2.7 trillion yen ($34.56 billion) of two-year JGBs it is
offering on Tuesday, unchanged from the previous sale in
October. The MOF releases the auction results at 12:45 p.m (0345
GMT).
* Some buyers could hold off due to their relative
expensiveness and with a 100 billion yen increase in supply from
the previous offering, analysts said, but the new bonds were
still expected to be digested smoothly, underpinned by
safe-haven bids amid an escalating euro-zone crisis and with
expectations that the Bank of Japan will maintain its monetary
easing stance.
($1 = 0.7490 euros; = 78.1200 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Michael Watson)