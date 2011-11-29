* 10-yr yield stays near 3-mth high as Nikkei tops 2 pct

* JGB futures mark longest losing streak since July

* Implied volatilities on futures highest since August

* Two-yr JGB auction draws moderate demand

By Akiko Takeda

TOKYO, Nov 29 Japanese government bond futures edged down on Tuesday as sharp gains in the Nikkei average triggered selling of JGB futures, keeping the benchmark 10-year yield near a 3-month high.

But cash bond losses were relatively small as investors cautiously wait for European policy-makers to show how a bailout fund will be leveraged to avert contagion in sovereign debt markets.

"Today's market was relatively straightforward as the rise in share prices capped JGBs," said a manager at a U.S. asset management fund.

Lead 10-year JGB futures edged down 0.14 point to 141.73, keeping near a 4-month low of 141.71 hit on Monday and staying below technical resistance such as their 100-day moving average at 142.28 and a thin Ichimoku cloud on charts at 142.42-50.

JGB futures fell for the sixth day in a row, marking their longest losing streak since July.

The market's trading band has widened since the Tokyo Stock Exchange's new trading system began last week, analysts said, and bringing up implied volatilities for 90-day call options on the 10-year JGB futures to their highest since August.

The Nikkei climbed more than 2 percent on Tuesday, closing at a two-week high on hopes that euro-zone leaders were readying steps to ease the debt crisis and that the U.S. holiday shopping season now under way would prove robust.

Cash bonds were mixed, with the 10-year JGB yield up 1 basis point at 1.065 percent and the five-year yield unchanged at 0.380 percent.

An auction of 2.7 trillion yen ($34.56 billion) of two-year JGBs drew moderate demand, with the lowest accepted prices better than market expections. The auction was underpinned by views that the Bank of Japan will maintain its monetary easing stance.

The European debt woes have also benefited JGBs, which have attracted safe-haven bids thanks to Japan's ability to finance its debt domestically despite its huge debt burden.

Though there is little sign that JGBs will fall victim to the vicious cycle of investor selling and further erosion of confidence witnessed in the euro zone, with 10-year JGB yield staying near 1 percent, market players were aware that overseas funding strains could cause a domino effect in yen money markets and bonds. Tuesday's demand in the BOJ dollar supply operation reflected such moves, analysts said.

Euro zone finance ministers meet later on Tuesday to approve detailed arrangements for scaling up the EFSF rescue fund to help prevent contagion in bond markets. ($1 = 0.7490 euros; = 78.1200 Japanese yen) (Editing by Michael Watson)