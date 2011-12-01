Japanese government bonds futures inched up after falling to a four-month low on Thursday on hopes that a 10-year JGB auction will draw firm demand after sharp rises in yields in the last few weeks.

* JGB futures opened weaker on Thursday morning after the world's major central banks took coordinated action to ease funding strains among banks, boosting global share prices and denting appetite for safe-haven government debt.

* But they reversed losses ahead of a 2.2 trillion yen ($28.34 billion) 10-year sale on Thursday, partly because marklet players remained cautious about prospects for a resolution to the euro zone debt crisis.

* "The move (by central banks) has bought policymakers some time, but it remains to be seen whether euro zone members can reconstruct their finances or make progress on fiscal reform in the euro area," said Katsutoshi Inadome, fixed income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

* Lead JGB futures were up 0.02 point at 141.79, after falling as low as 141.52, their lowest since July.

* The benchmark 10-year yield was down 0.5 basis points at 1.065 percent after marking a four-month high of 1.090 percent.

* Japan's Ministry of Finance set a 1.1 percent coupon on the 10-year JGBs it is offering today, up from 1.0 percent at the previous sale in November and the highest since September. The MOF releases the auction results at 12:45 p.m. (0345 GMT).

* Support is expected from the higher coupon and expectations that the Bank of Japan will maintain its monetary easing stance, but some investors may hold off on purchases on recent rises in volatility amid ongoing uncertainty over the euro zone debt crisis, analysts said.

* The U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the central banks of Canada, Britain, Japan and Switzerland said on Wednesday they would lower the cost of existing dollar swap lines by 50 basis points from Dec. 5, and arrange bilateral swaps to provide liquidity for other currencies.

* A move by China on Wednesday to cut the percentage of cash banks must keep as reserves also boosted sentiment.

The Nikkei share average rose over 2 percent to a two-week high on Thursday. (Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)