TOKYO Dec 2 Japanese government bonds
rose on Friday as a move earlier in the week by the world's
major central banks to ease funding strains among banks
continued to ease volatility, pushing down the benchmark yield
from a four-month high.
* Market participants said that Thursday's 2.2 trillion yen
($28.3 billion) auction of 10-year JGBs was well digested given
recent financial market turmoil, helping to support Japanese
sovereign debt.
* "Although Japan's public debt is large, things such as the
country's taxation structure and size of its current account
surplus are very different from those of troubled economies in
Europe, so it is unlikely JGB yields will face a sharp rise,"
said a trader at a European brokerage.
"The gloomy economic outlook in Europe and emerging
economies should keep supporting demand for JGBs."
* Lead 10-year JGB futures were up 0.14 point at
142.02, off a four-month low of 141.52 marked on Thursday.
* The trader at a European brokerage said that JGB futures
have more room to rise but if they fail to go above 142.44, the
lower end of the Ichimoku cloud which is seen as major
resistance, downside risks may increase again.
* Cash bonds were mostly firm as the five-year yield
declined 1 basis point to 0.360 percent. The
benchmark 10-year yield was down 0.5 basis point
at 1.080 percent, off a four-month high of 1.090 percent marked
on Thursday.
* Meanwhile, 30-year bonds were weighed down as their yields
climbed as high as 1.995 percent, staying near a
three-month peak of 2 percent hit earlier this week, with
auctions in the superlong sector scheduled for coming weeks,
market participants said.
(Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)