TOKYO Jan 23 Japanese government bond prices sagged on Monday, following in the footsteps of U.S. bonds last week, though worries about lack of a breakthrough in Greece's debt swap deal kept many investors on hold.

* U.S. bond yields rose on Friday on hopes that Greece and its creditors would soon reach agreement on the country's debt restructuring. But so far they have failed to clinch a deal ahead, with a euro zone finance ministers' meeting looming on Monday.

* "Now the market is looking to Greece. But it's not as if the talks have broken down. It's just that they don't have a deal yet," said Tadashi Matsukawa, a bond investment manager at PineBridge Investments.

* With market players cautiously optimistic about Greece's debt deals, benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.08 point to 142.30, struggling to cling to the Ichimoku cloud top at 142.31.

* A close below that level could open the way for a test of the Dec. 28 low of 142.13, a scenario that is probable if yields on Italian and other euro zone government debt keep falling, some market players said.

* The 10-year cash JGB yield rose 1.0 basis point to 0.990 percent, its highest in nearly three weeks, though many market players expect bargain-hunting at the 1 percent mark.

* The five-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.345 percent while the 20-year bond yield held flat at 1.760 percent. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Michael Watson)