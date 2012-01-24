TOKYO Jan 24 Japanese government bond
prices edged down on Tuesday and benchmark futures slipped below
key support from the Ichimoku cloud bottom, while the 10-year
cash bond yield rose to a six-week high above one percent.
* JGBs tracked a retreat in U.S. and German bond prices
overnight on hopes that most euro zone countries are fending off
threats of runaway rises in bond yields despite an impasse in
Greece's debt restructuring plan.
* Euro zone finance ministers on Monday rejected as
insufficient an offer made by private bondholders to help
restructure Greece's debt, sending negotiators back to the
drawing board and raising the threat of a Greek default.
* Still, with yields on Italian, Spanish and French bonds
all steadily slipping in recent weeks, investors are coming to
round to the view that a firewall will be created between Greece
and the rest of the euro bloc, with the possible exception of
Portugal, which has also asked for international help.
* The benchmark 10-year JGB futures slipped 0.10 point to
142.14, falling as low as 142.10 at one point, their
lowest level in six weeks.
* On the daily Ichimoku chart, futures look increasingly
vulnerable as they have fallen below cloud bottom, at 142,24. In
another bearish signal, the chiko span looks set to slip below
historical futures prices on Tuesday.
* In the cash bond market, the 10-year bond yield rose to a
six-week high of 1.005 percent. Market players
say investors are likely to start bargain-hunting at 10-year
yields above the one percent mark, but below 1.1 percent.
* Domestic investors are sitting a big pile of cash at the
moment, said Mari Iwashita, chief market economist at SMBC Nikko
Securities, noting that the Bank of Japan's 200 billion yen
discount bill buying operation last Friday failed to attract
enough bids.
* "Investors are now keeping their money in short-term
bills. There are many investors who want to buy bonds. But they
also want to buy at higher yields so they are now in a bit of
bind," Iwashita said.
* As the benchmark 10-year yield has been stuck around one
percent since August, the current 10-year yield is essentially
little different from the past several months and therefore not
particularly attractive to many investors, Iwashita said.
* Still market players expect buying will likely emerge
after many investors missed the opportunity to buy near 1.1
percent.
* Indeed, Japanese regional banks bought the longer end of
the yield curve Tuesday morning, market players said. The
20-year bond yield stood flat at 1.770 percent.
* The 30-year yield was flat at 1.935 percent
after hitting a six-week high of 1.945 percent earlier.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)