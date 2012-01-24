* JGBs ease in line with Bunds, Treasuries as euro pessimism eases

* Impasse on Greek debt swap no help to bonds

* Ichimoku chart now has two bear signals

* Bargain-hunting by Japan investors seen at 10-yr yield above 1 pct

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Jan 24 Japanese government bond prices edged down on Tuesday on guarded optimism on Europe, pushing benchmark futures below key support from the Ichimoku cloud bottom on charts and lifting the 10-year cash bond yield to a six-week high above the 1 percent mark.

As the fall is driven primarily by global factors, a further easing of risk aversion in global markets could undermine JGBs, though bargain-hunting by domestic investors might temper that pressure.

JGBs tracked a retreat in U.S. and German bond prices overnight on views that most euro zone countries are fending off threats of runaway rises in bond yields despite an impasse in Greece's debt restructuring plan.

"If you plot the chart of JGBs, German Bunds and U.S. Treasuries in recent days, they are almost identical. This seems to suggest players like CTAs (commodity trading advisers) are trading JGB futures as part of their global bond play," said a trader at a European brokerage.

Euro zone finance ministers rejected as insufficient an offer made by private bondholders to help restructure Greece's debt, sending negotiators back to the drawing board and raising the threat of a Greek default.

Still, with yields on Italian, Spanish and French bonds all steadily slipping in recent weeks, investors are coming to the view that a firewall will be created between Greece and the rest of the euro bloc, with the possible exception of Portugal, which has also asked for international help.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures were down 0.10 point at 142.14 , having fallen as low as 142.10, their lowest in six weeks. Trade volume was the largest so far this year, with 26,489 contracts changing hands.

On the daily Ichimoku chart, futures look increasingly vulnerable as they have fallen below a cloud bottom at 142,24. In another bearish signal, the chiko span slipped below historical futures prices on Tuesday.

In the cash bond market, the 10-year bond yield rose to a six-week high of 1.005 percent. Market players say investors are likely to start bargain-hunting at 10-year yields above the 1 percent mark but below 1.1 percent.

Domestic investors are sitting a big pile of cash at the moment, said Mari Iwashita, chief market economist at SMBC Nikko Securities, noting that the Bank of Japan's 200 billion yen discount bill buying operation last Friday failed to attract enough bids.

"Investors are now keeping their money in short-term bills. There are many investors who want to buy bonds. But they also want to buy at higher yields so they are now in a bit of bind," Iwashita said.

As the benchmark 10-year yield has been stuck around 1 percent since August, the current 10-year yield is essentially little different from the past few months and so not particularly attractive to many investors, Iwashita said.

Still, market players believe buying will likely emerge after many missed the opportunity to buy near 1.1 percent.

Indeed, Japanese regional banks bought the longer end of the yield curve on Tuesday, market players said. The 20-year bond yield dipped 0.5 basis point to 1.765 percent.

The 30-year yield was flat at 1.935 percent after hitting a six-week high of 1.945 percent earlier.

The market showed no reaction to a slight downward revision in the Bank of Japan's economic forecasts. The central bank also kept monetary policy on hold as expected. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Michael Watson)