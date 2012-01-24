* JGBs ease in line with Bunds, Treasuries as euro pessimism
* Impasse on Greek debt swap no help to bonds
* Ichimoku chart now has two bear signals
* Bargain-hunting by Japan investors seen at 10-yr yield
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Jan 24 Japanese government bond
prices edged down on Tuesday on guarded optimism on Europe,
pushing benchmark futures below key support from the Ichimoku
cloud bottom on charts and lifting the 10-year cash bond yield
to a six-week high above the 1 percent mark.
As the fall is driven primarily by global factors, a further
easing of risk aversion in global markets could undermine JGBs,
though bargain-hunting by domestic investors might temper that
pressure.
JGBs tracked a retreat in U.S. and German bond prices
overnight on views that most euro zone countries are fending off
threats of runaway rises in bond yields despite an impasse in
Greece's debt restructuring plan.
"If you plot the chart of JGBs, German Bunds and U.S.
Treasuries in recent days, they are almost identical. This seems
to suggest players like CTAs (commodity trading advisers) are
trading JGB futures as part of their global bond play," said a
trader at a European brokerage.
Euro zone finance ministers rejected as insufficient an
offer made by private bondholders to help restructure Greece's
debt, sending negotiators back to the drawing board and raising
the threat of a Greek default.
Still, with yields on Italian, Spanish and French bonds all
steadily slipping in recent weeks, investors are coming to the
view that a firewall will be created between Greece and the rest
of the euro bloc, with the possible exception of Portugal, which
has also asked for international help.
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures were down 0.10 point at 142.14
, having fallen as low as 142.10, their lowest in six
weeks. Trade volume was the largest so far this year, with
26,489 contracts changing hands.
On the daily Ichimoku chart, futures look increasingly
vulnerable as they have fallen below a cloud bottom at 142,24.
In another bearish signal, the chiko span slipped below
historical futures prices on Tuesday.
In the cash bond market, the 10-year bond yield rose to a
six-week high of 1.005 percent. Market players
say investors are likely to start bargain-hunting at 10-year
yields above the 1 percent mark but below 1.1 percent.
Domestic investors are sitting a big pile of cash at the
moment, said Mari Iwashita, chief market economist at SMBC Nikko
Securities, noting that the Bank of Japan's 200 billion yen
discount bill buying operation last Friday failed to attract
enough bids.
"Investors are now keeping their money in short-term bills.
There are many investors who want to buy bonds. But they also
want to buy at higher yields so they are now in a bit of bind,"
Iwashita said.
As the benchmark 10-year yield has been stuck around 1
percent since August, the current 10-year yield is essentially
little different from the past few months and so not
particularly attractive to many investors, Iwashita said.
Still, market players believe buying will likely emerge
after many missed the opportunity to buy near 1.1 percent.
Indeed, Japanese regional banks bought the longer end of the
yield curve on Tuesday, market players said. The 20-year bond
yield dipped 0.5 basis point to 1.765 percent.
The 30-year yield was flat at 1.935 percent
after hitting a six-week high of 1.945 percent earlier.
The market showed no reaction to a slight downward revision
in the Bank of Japan's economic forecasts. The central bank also
kept monetary policy on hold as expected.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and
Michael Watson)