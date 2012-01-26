* Futures score biggest gain in 3 months in heavy trade

* Fed hint of more easing, low rate outlook spurs buying

* Curve seen steepening as easy Fed also likely to help risk assets

* Ten-year cash bond yield seen testing 14-mth low of 0.935 pct

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Jan 26 Japanese government bond prices climbed on Thursday, with futures posting their biggest daily gain in three months, on speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve may be planning more easing steps.

The Fed pledged to keep short-term interest rates low at least until late 2014 and chairman Ben Bernanke said the bank was ready to offer additional stimulus even as U.S. economic data in recent months has shown signs of strength.

"The Fed seems to be brandishing the QE3 card. JGB yields will likely chase overseas bond yields and head lower," said Ayako Sera, market economist at Sumitomo Trust and Banking.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.31 point to 142.50 , their biggest daily gain in three months, in the heaviest volume since early December.

In a strongly bullish sign, they easily climbed back above the Ichimoku cloud after briefly falling below it this week.

The Fed's dovish stance comes as the European Central Bank is injecting massive amount of liquidity to banks through its three-year funding operation, helping to bring down government debt yields in many euro zone countries, including Italy.

With the world's two largest central banks cranking easing into a high gear, market players expect some of the money printed by central banks to find its way into bonds, with some also going to risk assets.

A rally in share prices, as well as a possible rise in inflation expectations due to easy monetary policy, are seen encouraging investors to avoid longer maturities and are thus steepening the yield curve.

"If the Fed's policy is to lift share prices, there is less reason to buy long-term bonds and the yield curve could steepen more in Japan as well," said Chotaro Morita, chief strategist at Barclays Capital.

True to such expectations, 30-year bonds underperformed other maturities on Thursday.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 2.5 basis point to 0.980 percent , off a six-week high of 1.005 percent hit this week, while the 30-year bond yield fell just 0.5 basis point to 1.930 percent..

SOLID DEMAND

The 20-year bond yield dropped 2.5 basis point to 1.750 percent as the Finance Ministry's 1.1 trillion yen ($14 billion) auction of 20 year bonds drew solid demand.

The new bonds were sold at a lowest price of 100.80, above market expectations of around 100.70 and the auction's tail was 0.02, matching a low hit January last year.

The five-year yield fell 1.5 basis points to 0.335 percent , near a seven-week low of 0.325 percent hit earlier this month.

The 10-year yield could test a 14-month low of 0.935 percent hit last week, market players said, though few players see it falling below 0.90 percent for now.

Many market players say investors are cautious about buying at 10-year yields well below 1.0 percent, as they have never stayed below that level for a long time.

Last year they fell as low as 0.82 percent briefly before jumping back to around 1.30 percent in about two months, causing considerable losses to many investors. ($1 = 78.2250 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)