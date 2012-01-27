* Speculation that BOJ may be forced to take action
* Yen's gains seen as possible trigger for BOJ's action
* BOJ seen keeping rates low even if no explicit statement
* 5-yr yield at 0.25 pct eyed if rates seen on hold
* Central banks' easy policy poses setback risk to bull mkt
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Jan 27 Japanese government bond
prices rose on Friday, extending their rally after the U.S.
Federal Reserve's vow to keep interest rates very low for about
three years, with the 10-year yield edging closer to a 14-month
low hit last week.
The Fed's policy has spurred expectations that the Bank of
Japan may also follow suit and keep rates near zero also for
about three years. That may set the stage for a slow long-term
decline in JGB yields across the aboard despite investor caution
that bond yields are already low by historical standards.
"There's speculation the BOJ may have to do something
following the Fed. On top of that, the correlation between U.S.
and Japanese bond yields has always been high," said Le Ngoc
Nhan, a strategist at Morgan Stanley.
The 10-year cash bond yield fell 1.5 basis point to 0.965
percent, approaching the 14-month low of 0.935
percent hit Monday last week, and moving away from a high of
1.005 percent hit this week.
Ten-year JGB futures rose 0.11 point to 142.61,
building on their biggest gains in three months on Thursday.
The five-year bond yield fell 1.0 basis point to
0.330 percent, near last week's low of 0.325
percent while the 20-year yield fell 1.0 basis point to 1.730
percent, within sight of a Jan. 16 low of 1.715
percent.
Though few market players expect an immediate policy
response from the BOJ to the Fed's move, many think a rise in
the yen against the dollar and the euro could be a trigger for
BOJ action, as has often been the case in the past.
With both the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central
Bank engaged in a policy to keep rates low for up to three years
one way or another, some market participants suspect the yen
could gain if the BOJ does not follow up with some sort of
policy measure.
Indeed, the yen gained 0.5 percent on Friday to
77.03 per dollar, edging closer to a record high of 75.31
per dollar and also near an 11-year high of 97.04 yen against
the euro.
Regardless of whether BOJ makes an explicit commitment to
keep rates near zero, if the Fed is to keep near zero rates
until late 2014, the BOJ is likely to do so as well, given that
the BOJ has been the last central bank to raise rates in the
global tightening cycle, market players also said.
"If you ask 100 people whether they think the Fed or the
the BOJ would raise rates first, 99 would pick the Fed," said a
trader at a Japanese bank.
As such, the three-year JGB yield, which is around 0.20
percent, could fall closer to two-year yields,
which are around 0.125 percent, said Makoto Noji,
senior strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.
Should that happen, the five-year yield could fall to around
0.25 percent, beyond last year's low of 0.290 percent, he added.
Many market players also say the 10-year bond yield could
fall to near 0.90 percent, even though investors are generally
cautious about chasing the rally below one percent in the
10-year yield.
But Morgan Stanley's Nhan also warned that such a rally
could be reversed soon as monetary easing by the world's central
banks could lift the economy and boost risk assets.
"Look at what happened to bond yields in October 2010. Bond
yields spiked as the macroeconomy improved," Nhan said, adding
that the market could be in downtrend in coming few months.
The BOJ started new asset purchase programme in October,
which was followed by official announcement of a $600 billion
asset purchase programme by the U.S. Federal Reserve in
November.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)