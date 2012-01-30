* JGBs extend rally into 4th day but trade volume falls
* 0.95 pct in 10-yr yield seen as resistance before sale
* Market looks to EU summit, U.S. manufacturing data
* Futures set to record narrowest monthly range in 20 years
* Low volatility may help attract foreign funds
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Jan 30 Japanese government bond
prices edged up on Monday, supported by softer-than-expected
U.S. growth data and the Federal Reserve's pledge to keep rates
near zero until 2014, though wariness about an upcoming debt
auction kept buying in check.
JGB futures extended their rally into a fourth day but
trading volume slipped to its lowest in three weeks as many
market players looked to key global events, including an EU
summit and U.S. data, on top of the auction.
The 10-year JGB yield dipped 0.5 basis point to 0.960
percent, inching closer to a 14-month low of
0.935 percent hit two weeks ago.
JGBs tracked gains in U.S. Treasuries on Friday, when data
showed the U.S. economy grew an annualised 2.8 percent, falling
short of a consensus forecast of 3.0 percent and with two-thirds
of the growth coming from a build-up in business inventories.
"When you strip out the effect of the inventory build-up,
the economy grew less that 1 percent, and that is worth noting
as the those who have a positive outlook for the global economy
are basing their outlooks on the U.S. economy," said Takafumi
Yamawaki, chief strategist at JPMorgan.
The data added to the bond market's bullish mood after the
Fed's vow to keep interest rates very low for about three years
last week spurred expectations that the Bank of Japan may also
need to follow suit -- with or without such an explicit
commitment.
But market players also said buyers were cautious ahead of
the 2.2 trillion yen 10-year JGB auction on Thursday, as a fall
in the current 10-year bond yield below 0.95 percent could bring
down the coupon rate on the new issue to 0.9 percent, which
would be the lowest in 15 months.
"Wariness about the auction is the biggest reason people
hesitate to hit the 0.95 percent level now," said Akihiko Inoue,
chief strategist at Mizuho Investors Securities.
Ten-year JGB futures rose 0.06 point to 142.67,
though a test of the Jan. 16 high of 142.86 is seen unlikely at
least before the auction.
Trading volume was a lacklustre 14,232 contracts, the lowest
since Jan. 10, as market players also looked to key events in
the world, including an EU summit later in the day as Germany
pushes for Greece to relinquish control over its budget policy
to European institutions.
As the soft U.S. GDP data put a fresh spotlight on the
strength of the U.S. economy, market players were also looking
to whether data on Wednesday shows U.S. manufacturing has kept
its strength in recent months.
With just one day left before the month-end, JGB futures
look likely to post their second-narrowest monthly trading range
on record this January.
Futures have traded in a 0.76 point range between 142.10 and
142.86, which would be the second tightest after a range of just
0.64 points in May 1991.
While low volatility makes life difficult for brokers, it
could make it easier for risk-averse investors to buy bonds.
Akito Fukunaga, chief rates strategist at RBS, said carry
income based on 10-year yen swap rates is the highest relative
to swaption volatility, compared with the dollar and the euro.
"As interest rates are seen staying low worldwide, foreign
funds seeking carry return are likely to come into the long end
of the yen market," he said.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)