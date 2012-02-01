TOKYO Feb 1 Japanese government bond prices inched higher on Wednesday, with the 30-year yield falling to a four-month low, after soft U.S. housing and consumer data added to worries about sluggish global growth, lifting U.S. bond prices.

* Gains were modest, however, as investors were cautious about chasing the rally beyond major resistance of 0.95 percent in the 10-year yield as the market braced for a 2.2 trillion yen ($29 billion) 10-year JGB auction on Thursday.

* Many market players worry that investors would not be keen to buy at the auction if the Ministry of Finance sets the coupon rate on the new offer at a 15-month low of 0.9 percent -- a choice the ministry is likely to make if the current 10-year yield falls below 0.95 percent.

* "Disappointing economic data out of the U.S. in the past couple of days is supporting JGBs," said Katsutoshi Inadome, strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

* "But market players are cautious ahead of the 10-year bond auction. No one wants to do an auction at a high level but they are being forced to follow the market's rally," he added.

* Data showed on Tuesday that U.S. home prices fell more steeply than expected in November, and consumers turned less optimistic unexpectedly in January, highlighting the hurdles still facing the bumpy economic recovery.

* Ten-year JGB futures gained 0.06 point to 142.65, while the yield on the 10-year cash JGBs fell 0.5 basis point to 0.955 percent.

* The yield on the 30-year Japanese government bonds dropped to a four-month low of 1.890 percent, as the 30-year tenor was supported by buying from pension funds and life insurers.

* Some market players say Japanese investors are likely to buy more long-dated yen bonds as an alternative to foreign bond investment.

* U.S. Treasury yields have fallen sharply since the Federal Reserve has pledged to keep interest rates low for about three years. The spread between 10-year U.S. and Japanese government bond yields shrank to around 83 basis points on Tuesday, the narrowest since early October, when the spread hit its lowest level in many years.

* "Considering the cost of currency hedging, hedged foreign bond investment is hardly attractive for many yen-based investors," said a trader at a European brokerage house.

* "And if Japanese investors consider buying 10-year U.S. Treasuries at a yield of 1.8 percent without hedging, they may think buying 30-year JGBs would be more attractive," he said, adding that the 30-year yield could test last year's low of 1.850 percent this quarter. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)