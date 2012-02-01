* Investors wary of chasing gains ahead of 10-yr auction

* U.S. ISM data awaited for clues to economic recovery

* Narrowing U.S./Japan 10-yr spread could help JGBs

By Hideyuki Sano and Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Feb 1 Japanese government bond prices inched higher on Wednesday, with the 30-year yield falling to a four-month low, though caution ahead of a 2.2 trillion yen ($29 billion) 10-year JGB auction on Thursday limited moves.

Market players were hesitant to chase gains beyond major resistance at 0.95 percent in the 10-year yield, however. Some feared weak demand if the Ministry of Finance were to set the coupon rate at its auction at a 15-month low of 0.9 percent, which it could do if the current 10-year yield falls below 0.95 percent.

"Many would be happy with a 1 percent coupon, but it depends on market levels 30 minutes before the auction," said Akito Fukunaga, chief rates strategist at RBS Securities Japan.

U.S. data remained in focus, after reports on Tuesday underscored the fragility of the nascent economic recovery and added to worries about sluggish global growth, lifting U.S. bond prices.

Later on Wednesday, the Institute for Supply Management will release its manufacturing index, and Friday brings the non-farm payroll employment report.

U.S. home prices fell more steeply than expected in November, consumers were less optimistic in the first month of this year, and business activity in the U.S. Midwest grew more slowly than expected.

"Disappointing economic data out of the U.S. in the past couple of days is supporting JGBs," said Katsutoshi Inadome, strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"But market players are cautious ahead of the 10-year bond auction. No one wants to do an auction at a high level but they are being forced to follow the market's rally."

Ten-year JGB futures gained 0.08 point to 142.67, while the yield on the 10-year cash JGBs fell 0.5 basis point to 0.955 percent.

The yield on the 30-year Japanese government bonds dropped to a four-month low of 1.890 percent, as the 30-year tenor was supported by buying from pension funds and life insurers.

REALLOCATION SUPPORT

Some market players say Japanese investors are likely to buy more long-dated yen debt as an alternative to overseas bond investment, as hedged foreign bonds are less attractive for many yen-based investors when factoring in the costs of currency hedging.

U.S. Treasury yields have fallen sharply since the Federal Reserve pledged to keep interest rates low for about three years. Concerns about the U.S. economy and Europe's debt problems have also kept bond prices firm and pressured yields.

The spread between 10-year U.S. and Japanese government bond yields shrank to around 83 basis points on Tuesday, the narrowest since early October, when it marked its lowest level in many years.

"Many domestic investors hold foreign bonds, so they have to think about reallocating them to JGBs from foreign bonds, which will take place gradually," said RBS's Fukunaga.

RBS sees a possible further drop by the 5-year yield if the yen strengthens in the wake of last week's pledge by the Fed, and this generates expectations of additional easing by the Bank of Japan.

But since that sector does not have much room for yield decline, 10-year bonds are likely to outperform on capital flowing into JGBs from revisions to asset allocations.

Depending on these reallocation, the 30-year yield could test last year's low of 1.850 percent this quarter, said a trader at a European brokerage. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano and Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)