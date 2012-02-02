TOKYO Feb 2 Japanese government bonds edged down on Thursday following softer U.S. bond prices and ahead of a 10-year JGB auction later in the session, with sentiment further pressured by a report that a major Japanese bank has drawn up a contingency plan for a future crash in JGBs.

* The Ministry of Finance is auctioning 2.2 trillion yen ($29 billion) of 10-year JGBs. The results will be announced at 12:45 GMT (0345 GMT). Strategists expect healthy demand at current yield levels.

* Ten-year JGB futures slipped 0.13 point to 142.54, while the yield on the 10-year cash JGBs rose 1.0 basis point to 0.965 percent.

* The yield on the 30-year Japanese government bonds, which hit a four-month low of 1.890 percent on Wednesday, rose 1 basis point to 1.895 percent.

* Hopes that Greece is close to reaching a debt swap agreement with its private creditors, as well as data showing that factory activity accelerated in China, the United States and Germany in January, supported market sentiment overnight and pressured U.S. debt prices.

* "There was a risk rally overnight and the Nikkei is up today, so this morning's moves are natural," said Le Ngoc Nhan, a strategist at Morgan Stanley.

* "If you look at coming few months, JGB yields are more likely to rise. There's concern about Japan's fiscal problems," said a trader at a Japanese bank, noting that investors worried that Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda would fail to persuade a divided parliament to pass laws doubling the 5 percent sales tax by 2015.

* A plan made late last year by a Mitsubishi UFJ Financial (MUFG) group bank estimated the 10-year JGB yield could rise to around 3.5 percent near 2016 from 1 percent now, as the current account balance could turn negative at that point, the Asahi Shimbun reported, without citing sources.

* Should bond yields soar, the bank would sell 3 trillion yen ($39 billion) of JGBs with more than 10 years to maturity, shifting funds to short-term bills, the paper reported.

* "I don't think it's going to have a short-term impact, that a bank is in the process of setting up a risk-control procedure," said Morgan Stanley's Nhan.

* "Holding more JGBs on their balances sheets wouldn't increase banks' risks, but ratings agencies might not think so," he added, as further downgrades to Japan's sovereign debt could raise banks' funding costs.

* Some market players have said in recent weeks that Japanese investors are likely to buy more long-dated yen bonds as an alternative to foreign bond investment, as hedged foreign bonds are less attractive for many yen-based investors when factoring in the costs of currency hedging.

* But weekly data released by the Ministry of Finance on Thursday showed that Japanese investors continued their net buying of foreign bonds for a fourth straight week, stepping up their net purchases to 1.1553 trillion yen ($15.17 billion) in the latest week to Jan. 28. That marked the largest net buying since mid-September 2011. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite and Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)