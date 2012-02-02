* Bid-to-cover ratio was best since April 2011

* Report of MUFG unit's bond plan raises long-term concerns

* JPMorgan large Samurai issue shows credit concerns easing

By Lisa Twaronite and Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Feb 2 The benchmark Japanese government bond reversed losses on Thursday after a 10-year JGB auction drew stronger demand than expected, shrugging off an improvement in risk appetite that had weighed on bond prices earlier.

The strong auction helped chase away earlier gloom from a media report that a unit of Japan's top bank, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial, has drawn up a contingency plan that flags 2016 as the time when the nation's current account may slide into deficit and trigger a government bond sell-off.

"I don't think it's going to have a short-term impact, that a bank is in the process of setting up a risk-control procedure," said Le Ngoc Nhan, a strategist at Morgan Stanley.

"Holding more JGBs on their balance sheets wouldn't increase banks' risks, but ratings agencies might not think so," he added, as further downgrades to Japan's sovereign debt could raise banks' funding costs.

The Asahi newspaper said a plan prepared by MUFG unit Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ late last year estimated that 10-year bond yields could rise to around 3.5 percent in about four years' time.

It said that in such case, the bank, which held about 3 trillion yen of bonds with more than 10 years to maturity, would sell as much as possible of those bonds and shift to short-term bills.

Still, the report did not dampen sentiment, and the Ministry of Finance's offer of 2.2 trillion yen ($29 billion) in 10-year JGBs drew healthy demand from investors, including the country's biggest banks.

The lowest price at the auction was about 0.03 above market expectations, with short-covering from brokers cited as helping demand.

The bid-to-cover ratio was 3.72, better than the average in the past year of 3.01 and the best since April 2011. The auction's tail was 0.01, matching last month's offering.

"The results were good, even better than expected," said Keiko Onogi, senior JGB strategist at Daiwa Securities.

Ten-year JGB futures ended up 0.08 point at 142.75, while the yield on the 10-year cash JGBs edged down half a basis point at 0.950 percent.

The yield on the 30-year Japanese government bonds ended flat at 1.885 percent.

SAMURAI HELPS SENTIMENT

JPMorgan issued five-year Samurai bonds totaling 161.5 billion yen in two tranches on Thursday, with the issue volume much larger than previous talk of a sale of around 80 billion yen. That was seen as evidence that Japanese investors were becoming less risk-averse.

Hopes that Greece is close to reaching a debt swap agreement with its private creditors, as well as data showing that factory activity accelerated in China, the United States and Germany in January, supported market sentiment overnight and pressured U.S. debt prices.

Also helping risk sentiment was a fall in the cost of swapping the yen to the dollar in the currency basis swap market. The five-year dollar/yen basis swap spread fell to around 80 basis points from a high above 100 basis points late last year.

Some investors cited Japan's struggle to put its fiscal house in order as a factor that will continue to make bonds less appealing from now.

"If you look at the coming few months, JGB yields are more likely to rise. There's concern about Japan's fiscal problems," said a trader at a Japanese bank, noting that investors worried that Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda would fail to persuade a divided parliament to pass laws doubling the 5 percent sales tax by 2015.

Some market players have said in recent weeks that Japanese investors are likely to buy more long-dated yen bonds as an alternative to foreign bond investment, as hedged foreign bonds are less attractive for many yen-based investors when factoring in the costs of currency hedging.

But weekly data released by the Ministry of Finance on Thursday showed that Japanese investors continued their net buying of foreign bonds for a fourth straight week, stepping up their net purchases to 1.1553 trillion yen ($15.17 billion) in the latest week to Jan. 28. That marked the largest net buying since mid-September 2011. (Editing by Chris Gallagher)