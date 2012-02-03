* 5-year, 20-year yields fall to 10-week lows

* 10-year Treasury, JGB yield spread narrows

* Central banks eye JGB market - trader

* Implied vol on JGB options falls to lowest since '03

By Lisa Twaronite and Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Feb 3 Japanese government bonds were mixed on Friday, as caution prevailed and limited market activity ahead of the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report later in the session.

Yields on both five- and 20-year JGBs hit 10-week lows in early trade in a catch-up to strong results of the 10-year JGB auction the previous day, but follow-through buying did not last long.

The five-year yield was down half a basis point at 0.320 percent. The 20-year yield was also down half a basis point at 1.710 percent, after having fallen as low as 1.705 percent, with traders citing buying from Japanese investors.

But the benchmark 10-year struggled to hold onto its momentum from Thursday's robust auction, with ten-year JGB futures giving up earlier gains and slipping 0.05 point to 142.70.

The yield on the 10-year cash JGBs rose half a basis point to 0.950 percent, moving away from a 14-month low of 0.935 percent hit last month.

JGB prices got some support from U.S. Treasuries, which edged higher ahead of the jobs data.

U.S. employers are expected to have added 150,000 jobs in January, slowing from a rise of 200,000 the month before but still suggesting a moderate recovery in the labour market. Data on Thursday showing new U.S. claims for unemployment benefits fell last week also provided evidence of improving conditions.

The spread between 10-year U.S. and Japanese government bond yields shrank to around 83 basis points earlier this week, the narrowest since early October, and remains near historically low levels, which some traders say presents a JGB buying opportunity.

"There is central bank interest in that market, with yield spreads so low," said a trader at a European brokerage in Tokyo. "Everybody is short JGBs in their global portfolios."

By comparison, the spread was around 210 at the beginning of 2011, and has averaged around 290 over the past 15 years, he said.

"This is as good an opportunity to buy as it's going to get," he said.

LOW VOLATILITY

But many investors are also reluctant to bid aggressively as JGB yields are already near historical lows, leading to low volatility in the market.

Implied volatilities on JGB options fell to their lowest levels since 2003, with at-the-money volatility for one-month put options falling to around 1.9 percent.

Market players said low volatilities may be justified given the sharp fall in the market's actual volatility. The three-month historical volatility of JGB futures fell to 1.93 percent on Friday, also its lowest in since June 2003.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Finance's offer of 2.2 trillion yen ($29 billion) in 10-year JGBs drew firm demand from investors, including big Japanese banks, showing investor appetite for debt remains healthy.

"Some of them (Japanese investors) may have to increase their JGB holdings toward the fiscal year-end, because they should allocate their surplus funds," said a strategist at a European institution in Tokyo.

"Demand for cash JGBs is quite strong (as seen from recent strong auction results), but it is also difficult to expect another yield decline from the current low level," he added.

The 30-year bond yield rose half a basis point to 1.885 percent from a four-month low of 1.880 percent hit earlier in the week. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite and Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)