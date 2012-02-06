* Yields off highs as low-rate expectations intact
* JGB market sentiment deteriorates -Reuters poll
* Seasonal demand may have been frontloaded-Barclays
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Feb 6 Japanese government bonds
fell on Monday after a better-than-expected U.S. jobs report
lowered expectations of further stimulus by the Federal Reserve
and increased risk appetite.
But bonds were off their session lows by midday and some
said the brighter economic outlook did not alter the big picture
of expectations for interest rate to stay low.
"Despite the evidence for economic improvement, as long as
the FRB sticks to its present interest rate policy not much is
different, and that is also the case with the Bank of Japan and
JGBs," said Junko Nishioka, chief Japan economist at RBS
Securities Japan.
The U.S. Labor Department said the economy created jobs at
its fastest pace in nine months in January, driving the
unemployment rate to 8.3 percent, near a three-year low.
The yield on the 10-year cash JGBs was up 1.5 points at
0.960 percent after earlier rising two basis
points, moving away from a 14-month low of 0.935 percent hit
last month. Ten-year JGB futures were down 0.14 point at 142.56
after earlier dropping as low as 142.50.
The five-year yield was up half a basis point at 0.330
percent. The 20-year yield was also up half a
basis point at 1.715 percent, after having risen
as high as 1.720 percent.
The 30-year bond yield rose half a basis point to 1.890
percent, moving further away from a four-month
low of 1.880 percent hit last week.
Sentiment in the Japanese government bond market
deteriorated sharply after the strong U.S. jobs data prompted
speculation the Fed might raise interest rates sooner than had
been expected, according to the results of a Reuters weekly
survey.
The poll's JGB bull-bear diffusion index, calculated by
subtracting the number of bearish market players from those that
are bullish, marked its lowest reading since it began in July
. It fell to minus 40 from plus 7 in the last survey.
"We expect a moderate rise in bond yields as risk appetite
is coming back and global share prices are testing new highs," a
fund manager at an asset management firm said in the survey.
Seasonal factors could also affect the supply-demand balance
for cash bonds ahead of the end of Japan's fiscal year on March
31, strategists say.
The Ministry of Finance's offer last Thursday of 2.2
trillion yen ($29 billion) in 10-year JGBs drew firm demand from
investors, including big Japanese banks, which showed investors'
appetite for debt remains healthy.
Strategists at Barclays cited a seasonal tendency in
February for investors to increase their bond balances toward
the end of the fiscal year. But from the second half of the
month, the curve tends to come under flattening pressure.
Strong auction results since late last month "gives the
impression that some of these seasonal moves were frontloaded",
the Barclays analysts said.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Michael
Watson)