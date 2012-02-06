* Low-rate expectations still largely intact

* JGB market sentiment deteriorates -Reuters poll

* Seasonal demand may have been frontloaded-Barclays

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Feb 6 Japanese government bonds fell on Monday after a better-than-expected U.S. jobs report lowered expectations for further stimulus by the Federal Reserve and increased risk appetite.

But some said the brighter economic outlook did not alter the big picture of expectations for interest rates to stay low. That suggests further losses will be limited ahead of the end of Japan's fiscal year in March, which could keep demand for cash bonds steady.

"Despite the evidence of economic improvement, as long as the FRB sticks to its present interest rate policy not much is different, and that is also the case with the Bank of Japan and JGBs," said Junko Nishioka, chief Japan economist at RBS Securities Japan.

The yield on 10-year cash JGBs was up 2 basis points at 0.965 percent, moving away from a 14-month low of 0.935 percent hit last month. Ten-year JGB futures ended down 0.22 point at 142.48.

The five-year yield was up 1 basis point at 0.335 percent . The 20-year yield was up half a basis point at 1.715 percent.

The 30-year bond yield rose half a basis point to 1.890 percent, moving further away from a four-month low of 1.880 percent hit last week.

The U.S. Labor Department said the economy created jobs at its fastest pace in nine months in January, driving the unemployment rate to 8.3 percent, near a three-year low.

Fed fund futures were pricing in a 38 percent chance of a January 2014 rate hike, up from 29 percent before the payrolls report.

Sentiment in the Japanese government bond market deteriorated sharply after the strong U.S. jobs data prompted speculation the Fed might raise interest rates sooner than had been expected, according to the results of a Reuters weekly survey.

The poll's JGB bull-bear diffusion index, calculated by subtracting the number of bearish market players from those that are bullish, marked its lowest reading since it began in July . It fell to minus 40 from plus 7 in the last survey.

"We expect a moderate rise in bond yields as risk appetite is coming back and global share prices are testing new highs," a fund manager at an asset management firm said in the survey.

Seasonal factors could also affect the supply-demand balance for cash bonds ahead of the end of Japan's fiscal year on March 31, strategists say.

The Ministry of Finance's offer last Thursday of 2.2 trillion yen ($29 billion) in 10-year JGBs drew firm demand from investors, including big Japanese banks, which showed the appetite for debt remains healthy.

Strategists at Barclays cited a seasonal tendency in February for investors to increase their bond balances toward the end of the fiscal year in March. But from the second half of the month the curve tends to come under flattening pressure.

A strong set of auction results since late last month "gives the impression that some of these seasonal moves were frontloaded", the Barclays analysts said. (Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Michael Watson)