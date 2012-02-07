TOKYO Feb 7 Japanese government bonds edged down on Tuesday with some investors said to be locking in profits in futures after recent gains.

* Ten-yr JGB futures shed 0.13 point to 142.35, with selling by hedge funds cited, after they marked an intra-day high of 142.82 on Friday.

* They earlier fell as low as 142.31, where charts showed they were supported by the bottom of their daily Ichimoku cloud.

* "Cash bonds followed futures, with some minor position adjustment and follow-through selling after the U.S. payroll data last Friday was better than expected," said a fund manager at a Japanese life insurance company.

* The 10-year cash bond yield rose one basis point to 0.975 percent, moving further away from a 14-month low of 0.935 percent hit last month.

* The 30-year bond yield rose one and a half basis points to 1.900 percent, moving further away from a four-month low of 1.880 percent hit last week.

* The five-year yield was up half a basis point at 0.340 percent. The 20-year yield was up one point at 1.730 percent after earlier rising as high as 1.735 percent.

* Prices received some support from concerns that Greece could face a disorderly default after its leaders delayed approving a new bailout deal. The full package must be approved by the euro zone, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund before Feb. 15 in order to complete legal procedures for a bond swap deal for a March 20 bond redemption. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Michael Watson)