TOKYO Feb 7 Japanese government bonds
edged down on Tuesday with some investors said to be locking in
profits in futures after recent gains.
* Ten-yr JGB futures shed 0.13 point to 142.35,
with selling by hedge funds cited, after they marked an
intra-day high of 142.82 on Friday.
* They earlier fell as low as 142.31, where charts showed
they were supported by the bottom of their daily Ichimoku cloud.
* "Cash bonds followed futures, with some minor position
adjustment and follow-through selling after the U.S. payroll
data last Friday was better than expected," said a fund manager
at a Japanese life insurance company.
* The 10-year cash bond yield rose one basis point to 0.975
percent, moving further away from a 14-month low
of 0.935 percent hit last month.
* The 30-year bond yield rose one and a half basis points to
1.900 percent, moving further away from a
four-month low of 1.880 percent hit last week.
* The five-year yield was up half a basis point at 0.340
percent. The 20-year yield was up one point at
1.730 percent after earlier rising as high as
1.735 percent.
* Prices received some support from concerns that Greece
could face a disorderly default after its leaders delayed
approving a new bailout deal. The full package must be approved
by the euro zone, the European Central Bank and the
International Monetary Fund before Feb. 15 in order to complete
legal procedures for a bond swap deal for a March 20 bond
redemption.
