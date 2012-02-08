TOKYO Feb 8 Japanese government bonds
edged down on Wednesday as some investors sold ahead of an
auction of 40-year bonds later in the week, making room to buy
the longer duration.
* Japan's Ministry of Finance will auction 400 billion yen
($5.2 billion) of bonds on Thursday.
* "There is some concern how demand will be, as liquidity is
not great, with a limited number of end-users," said Naomi
Hasegawa, a senior fixed-income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ
Morgan Stanley Securities Co. "The market has started to adjust,
preparing for the auction."
* "We expect fair demand, not fantastic, but not
disastrous," she added.
* Ten-year JGB futures were down 0.10 at 142.38,
still supported on charts by their daily Ichimoku cloud at
142.30-142.33.
* The 10-year cash bond yield climbed one basis point to
0.980 percent, moving further away from a
14-month low of 0.935 percent hit last month.
* Prices were also undermined by an overnight dip in U.S.
Treasuries as Greece appeared close to a new bailout package.
But Greek leaders have yet to approve a deal and investors
remain cautious about the risk of a disorderly default.
* The five-year JGB yield was up half a basis point at 0.340
percent. The 20-year yield rose half a point to
1.740 percent.
* The 30-year bond yield added one basis points to 1.915
percent, moving further away from a four-month
low of 1.880 percent hit last week.
* Data released early in the session showed Japan's current
account surplus shrank sharply in 2011 to its smallest in 15
years as weak exports and surging fuel imports led to a trade
deficit.
* The surplus fell 44 percent to 9.6289 trillion yen ($125
billion) last year, marking its biggest fall on record, although
income from overseas investment still more than offset the trade
deficit.
* While the short-term market impact was muted, the data
raised worries about Japan's ability to fund its huge public
debt going forward.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Michael Watson)