TOKYO Feb 8 Japanese government bonds edged down on Wednesday as some investors sold ahead of an auction of 40-year bonds later in the week, making room to buy the longer duration.

* Japan's Ministry of Finance will auction 400 billion yen ($5.2 billion) of bonds on Thursday.

* "There is some concern how demand will be, as liquidity is not great, with a limited number of end-users," said Naomi Hasegawa, a senior fixed-income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. "The market has started to adjust, preparing for the auction."

* "We expect fair demand, not fantastic, but not disastrous," she added.

* Ten-year JGB futures were down 0.10 at 142.38, still supported on charts by their daily Ichimoku cloud at 142.30-142.33.

* The 10-year cash bond yield climbed one basis point to 0.980 percent, moving further away from a 14-month low of 0.935 percent hit last month.

* Prices were also undermined by an overnight dip in U.S. Treasuries as Greece appeared close to a new bailout package. But Greek leaders have yet to approve a deal and investors remain cautious about the risk of a disorderly default.

* The five-year JGB yield was up half a basis point at 0.340 percent. The 20-year yield rose half a point to 1.740 percent.

* The 30-year bond yield added one basis points to 1.915 percent, moving further away from a four-month low of 1.880 percent hit last week.

* Data released early in the session showed Japan's current account surplus shrank sharply in 2011 to its smallest in 15 years as weak exports and surging fuel imports led to a trade deficit.

* The surplus fell 44 percent to 9.6289 trillion yen ($125 billion) last year, marking its biggest fall on record, although income from overseas investment still more than offset the trade deficit.

* While the short-term market impact was muted, the data raised worries about Japan's ability to fund its huge public debt going forward. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Michael Watson)