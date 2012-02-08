* Players make room to buy longer duration at sale

* 10-yr futures fall below daily Ichimoku cloud support

* Shrinking current account surplus is long-term worry

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Feb 8 Japanese government bonds fell on Wednesday as some investors sold ahead of an auction of 40-year bonds later in the week, making room to buy the longest tenor available.

Japan's Ministry of Finance will offer 400 billion yen ($5.2 billion) of paper on Thursday.

"There is some concern how demand will be (at the sale), as liquidity is not great, with a limited number of end-users," said Naomi Hasegawa, a senior fixed-income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. "The market has started to adjust, preparing for the auction. We expect fair demand, not fantastic, but not disastrous."

Ten-year JGB futures extended losses in the afternoon and ended down 0.24 at 142.24, falling below chart support at their daily Ichimoku cloud at 142.30-142.33.

The 10-year cash bond yield climbed one and a half basis point to 0.985 percent, moving further away from a 14-month low of 0.935 percent hit last month and edging near its January high of 1.005 percent.

Prices were also undermined by an overnight dip in U.S. Treasuries as Greece appeared close to a new bailout package. But Greek leaders have yet to approve a deal and investors remain cautious about the risk of a disorderly default.

The five-year JGB yield was up one basis point at 0.345 percent, a two-week peak. The 20-year yield rose one basis point to 1.745 percent.

The 30-year bond yield added one and a half basis point to 1.920 percent, moving further away from a four-month low of 1.880 percent touched last week.

SHRINKING SURPLUS

Data released early in the session showed Japan's current account surplus shrank sharply in 2011 to its smallest in 15 years as weak exports and surging fuel imports led to a trade deficit.

The surplus fell 44 percent to 9.6289 trillion yen ($125 billion) last year, marking its biggest drop on record, although income from overseas investment still more than offset the trade deficit.

While the initial market impact was muted, the data raised worries about Japan's continued ability to fund its huge public debt, already twice the size of its $5 trillion economy.

A ministry official briefing reporters on the numbers said the government saw no change in investment income of about 1 trillion yen every month.

Strategists also foresee no immediate change to the domestic market's ability to absorb longer duration debt.

"The superlong JGB market is custom-made for Japanese insurers," said Jefferies Japan strategist Naomi Fink said. "When designing the market, the authorities had that in mind."

As such, she said, Japan's Ministry of Finance likely stays in close contact with insurers to take the pulse of demand for long-term debt.

"If there is a ever a situation in which demand is waning, they would see it miles ahead," she said.

The same monthly data also showed China took out 898.6 billion yen out of short-term Japanese bills in December, the largest net outflow since April, and was almost neutral on long-term bonds.

The report also showed Japanese investors' sales of Italian and French subsided in December. Investors sold about 110 billion yen worth of Bunds, but they bought about 80 billion yen of Dutch sovereign bonds. (Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)