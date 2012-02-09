* Longer durations slip as market digests new issue

* Auction of 40-yr debt draws moderate demand

* Ten-yr futures, 2-yr and 5-yr cash bonds edge up

* Some investors say further BOJ easing possible

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Feb 9 Short- and medium-term Japanese government bond prices rose on Thursday on hopes the Bank of Japan may take additional easing steps next week, while longer maturities slipped as the market digested a new 40-year offer, steepening the yield curve.

"There was some talk the BOJ would do more easing, and that effectively lowered the risk premium on the belly of the curve," said Le Ngoc Nhan, a strategist at Morgan Stanley.

The 30-year yield climbed to a two-week high after a 40-year bond auction, though the sale drew moderate demand overall.

"The result was not bad, and was in line with expectations," said Credit Suisse strategist Shinji Ebihara.

The 400 billion yen ($5.2 billion) quarterly offering saw 29.6803 pct of bids accepted at the highest yield of 2.14 pct and had a bid-to-cover ratio of 3.61.

That ratio came in above the past four auctions' average of 2.79, but was slightly down from the previous offering's 3.92, in November.

The yield curve steepened slightly, with the 40-year cash bond yield rising one and a half basis points to 2.115 percent , and the yield on the 30-year cash bond adding one and a half basis point to 1.930 percent.

The 20-year yield gained half a basis point to 1.750 percent .

"When you buy a 40-year instead of a 30-year, you're not extending the duration that much more, but you're getting a yield pick-up on a duration basis," said a trader at a European brokerage in Tokyo.

Ten-year JGB futures reversed an earlier dip and ended up 0.06 point at 142.30, while the 10-year cash bond yield was flat at 0.985 percent.

The five-year JGB yield inched down half a basis point to 0.345 percent, while the 2-year yield also slipped half a point to 1.120 percent.

POSSIBLE EASING?

The BOJ will meet on Feb. 13-14, and is expected to hold policy steady and maintain its overall economic outlook.

If the central bank does opt to ease further to blunt the economic effects of the persistently strong yen and keep the moderate recovery on track, it would most likely do so by expanding its 55 trillion yen ($715 billion) asset buying programme, mostly via additional government bond buying.

Data released earlier Thursday showed overseas investors' appetite for Japanese government debt picked up in the latest week.

Foreigners turned net buyers of JGBs in the week through Feb 4, according to finance ministry data released on Thursday, buying a net 1.0221 trillion yen after shedding a net 485.8 billion yen the week before. The latest total was he largest amount of net buying since May 8-14, 2011.

The narrowing spread with U.S. Treasuries may be prompting some fixed income investors to add Japanese debt to their global portfolios, market participants said. (Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)