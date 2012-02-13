TOKYO Feb 13 Japanese government bonds
were slightly weaker on Monday though futures were off their
lows, as the market's focus shifted from Greece's passage of an
austerity package to the possibility that Bank of Japan might
decide to expand its asset-buying program at its meeting this
week.
* The BOJ will conclude its two-day policy meeting on
Tuesday, with some saying it may expand its 55 trillion yen
($715 billion) liquidity-boosting programme by increasing the 20
trillion yen asset-buying portion of it, mostly by buying more
JGBs.
* "If the Bank of Japan takes some sort of action, that
would be positive for the short- and medium-term zones," said
Satoshi Yamada, chief quantitative analyst at SMBC Nikko
Securities.
"It's hard to see more adjustment in the 10- and 20-year
tenors after they found support at yields of 1 percent and 1.75
percent (respectively)," he added.
* The 10-year yield edged up half a basis point to 0.980 pct
. The 20-year yield was flat at 1.740 pct
, after earlier rising to 1.745 percent.
* A Reuters weekly survey showed on Monday that JGB market
sentiment improved as players expect a recent rally in share
prices to run out of steam and on chances of more BOJ easing.
Most respondents replied before news of the Greek vote.
* The latest poll's JGB bull-bear diffusion index,
calculated by subtracting the number of bearish market players
from those that are bullish, turned positive for the first time
in two weeks, rising to plus 6.
* Futures opened slightly higher and rose as high as 142.38
but were last slightly down, though off their session lows.
Ten-year JGB futures were down 0.02 point at 142.35,
above the top of the daily Ichimoku cloud at 142.33, with
further support seen at the cloud bottom at 142.18 and
then at the Jan. 24 low of 142.10. They earlier sank as low as
142.28.
* GDP data showed a bigger-than-expected decline, with
Japan's economy shrinking 0.6 percent in October-December from
the previous quarter on the global economic slowdown, Thai
floods and a strong yen.
* The decline was bigger than economists' median forecast
for a 0.3 percent contraction, and followed a revised 1.7
percent expansion in July-September. It translated into an
annualised contraction of 2.3 percent, against a 1.4 percent
annualised decline expected by economists.
* Greece's parliament approved a deeply unpopular austerity
bill, even as protests and civil unrest spread across the
country ahead of the vote, clearing the way for that country to
secure another round of bailout funds needed to avoid default.
* "Stocks showed a clear reaction to the Greek news and
JGBs initially took their cue from that, but the impact faded,"
said Keiko Onogi, senior JGB strategist at Daiwa Securities.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)