TOKYO Feb 14 Japanese government bonds
were steady in early trading on Tuesday, with most investors
waiting for the conclusion of the Bank of Japan's two-day policy
review which some say could result in stronger language to
describe its commitment to beating deflation.
* The market consensus is for no policy shift, but some
expect the bank to at least consider setting a clearer price
goal or using stronger language to describe its commitment to
beat falling prices. Such a shift could be aimed at diffusing
pressure for it to act further to blunt the impact of the strong
yen.
* "Investors are sidelined ahead of the BOJ," said Naomi
Hasegawa, a senior fixed-income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ
Morgan Stanley Securities Co. "There are no strong steepening
activities."
* While most view further easing as unlikely, there has been
speculation in recent days that the BOJ might opt to expand its
55 trillion yen ($710 billion) liquidity-boosting programme by
increasing the 20 trillion yen asset-buying portion of it,
mostly by buying more JGBs. Strategists have said such a move
would support the short-and medium-termed tenors.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve's pledge last month to maintain
low rates until 2014 and its definition of 2 percent as its
consumer price increase target has increased pressure on the BOJ
to do more to address deflation.
The BOJ defines long-term price stability as consumer
inflation of 1 percent but has refused to define this level as a
target, for fear of binding its hands on policy.
* The Fed will release the minutes of its historic Jan.
24-25 meeting on Wednesday.
* "Investors' main interest in the minutes is whether there
was any argument about QE3," said Hasegawa.
* The 10-year yield edged up half a basis point to 0.980 pct
. The 20-year yield also edged up half a point to
1.745 percent.
* Ten-year JGB futures edged up 0.01 point to
142.38, above support at their daily Ichimoku cloud at
142.18-142.33.
($1 = 77.4100 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite)