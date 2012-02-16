TOKYO Feb 16 Japanese government bond
prices were mostly higher on Thursday, with the Bank of Japan's
unexpected easing this week continuing to underpin demand at the
shorter end, steepening the curve.
* "Our traders say the BOJ easing has made it very difficult
to sell bonds," said a fixed-income trader at a Japanese
brokerage.
* The five-year yield dropped a basis point and a half to a
new three-month low of 0.305 percent as market
players expect the finance ministry's auction of 2.5 trillion
yen 5-year notes to meet firm demand.
* The 5-year yield could fall below 0.3 percent, Barclays
Capital strategist Noriatsu Tanji said in a note, but he warned
it might not stay there for long given that the spread between
two- and five-year yields has never fallen below 20 basis points
for more than a short time.
* The two- to five-year spread stood at 20 basis points, off
its year-to-date high of 22.5 basis points, last hit earlier
this month.
* The yield on 10-year JGBs lost a basis point to 0.950
percent, moving closer to a 14-month low of 0.935
percent hit last month.
* Ten-year JGB futures rose 0.17 point to 142.82.
* The shorter end of the yield curve has been benefiting
most from the BOJ's move to spend an extra 10 trillion yen
($127.57 billion) on JGBs as part of its asset-buying programme,
as the central bank only purchases bonds with up to two years
left to maturity.
* The curve steepened as longer durations continued to lag
the BOJ easing-inspired rally. The 30-year yield was flat at
1.935 percent and the 20-year yield lost half a
basis point to 1.735 percent.
* Foreign investors continued to add to JGB holdings in the
week to Feb. 11, with net buying of 40.3 billion yen, according
to finance ministry data released early on Thursday. That
followed net purchases of 1.0221 trillion yen the week before,
which was the largest amount since May 2011.
Japanese investors, meanwhile, increased their net foreign
bond buying to 1.0083 trillion yen in the latest week, their
sixth straight week of net purchases.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Michael Watson)