TOKYO Feb 17 Japanese government bond
prices were mixed on Friday, with the curve flattening as
superlong tenors caught up to the shorter end's gains in the
wake of the Bank of Japan's unexpected easing this week.
* Ten-year JGB futures slipped 0.12 point to
142.76, while the yield on 10-year JGBs gained half a basis
point to 0.945 percent.
* For most of this week, the yield curve steepened as the
shorter end benefited the most from the BOJ's move to spend an
extra 10 trillion yen on JGBs as part of its asset-buying
programme. The central bank buys bonds with up to two years left
to maturity.
* Longer durations caught up to the BOJ easing-inspired
rally. The 30-year yield lost a basis point to 1.905 percent
, while the 20-year yield also dropped a point to
1.720 percent.
* The five-year yield, meanwhile, added half a basis point
to recover its 0.300 percent level, which it broke
below in the previous session following a strong auction in the
tenor.
* "We do not expect policy duration to shorten until the Fed
implements QE3 and therefore do not expect a significant dip in
5-year yields before April," Naka Matsuzawa, chief investment
strategist at Nomura Securities, wrote in a research note.
"During this period, the market should be supported by
tighter supply/demand from the BOJ's increased JGB purchases, as
well as by additional easing expectations."
* The market showed no reaction to a warning from the head of
Japan's banking lobby late on Thursday, who said the country
could face its own sovereign debt problems within a decade
unless it speeds up efforts to improve its fiscal health.
"(Japan's) trade balance fell into the red and people are
wondering how long the current account balance will remain in
the black. And the savings rate has been on the decline amid
demographic shifts," Katsunori Nagayasu, chairman of the
Japanese Bankers Association, said at a regular news conference.
