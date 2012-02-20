* Twenty-yr, 30-yr bonds outperform, other tenors flat

* Impact of BOJ easing still being factored in to curve

* Muted reaction to S&P reaffirmation of Japan rating

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Feb 20 Most Japanese government bond prices were flat on Monday, though longer maturities eked out gains as they caught up with shorter paper after last week's surprise easing by the Bank of Japan.

JGBs erased earlier losses triggered by a rally in Japanese shares and other assets perceived to be more risky, helped by expectations the BOJ might further expand its asset programme in the future.

"We're still seeing a bit of the impact of last week's (BOJ)move, with the superlong sector still catching up due to expectations the Bank of Japan will keep to its easy policy for a longer duration," said a fund manager at a Japanese trust bank.

For most of last week, short-term notes outperformed after the BOJ unexpectedly eased policy on Tuesday by saying it would spend an extra 10 trillion yen ($126 billion) on buying JGBs with up to two years left to maturity as part of its asset-buying scheme.

But towards the end of the week, longer-dated maturities began catching up to the gains as traders speculated the BOJ could buy longer maturities in the future.

The yield on 10-year JGBs was flat at 0.945 percent after rising a basis point earlier, while 10-year JGB futures also ended unchanged at 142.75 after earlier falling as low as 142.60.

The five-year yield was flat at a six-month low of 0.295 percent.

But superlong bonds outperformed, with the 30-year yield falling one basis point to 1.890 percent, moving closer to a 4-month low of 1.880 percent hit earlier this month, while the 20-year yield slipped half a point to 1.715 percent .

JGBs erased earlier losses made as the safe-haven appeal of fixed-income assets faded ahead of European finance ministers' expected approval of a Greek bailout, as well as China's weekend decision to ease policy by cutting banks' reserve rate requirements.

Euro zone finance ministers are expected to approve a 130 billion euro ($171 billion) rescue programme for Greece at a meeting on Monday.

The Nikkei share average broke above 9,500 for the first time since early August, on the prospect of a deal for Athens and the step by China. But the index pared gains and ended up 1.1 percent, just below that level.

TURNING NEGATIVE

A Reuters weekly survey showed on Monday that sentiment in the JGB market deteriorated as investors expected a recent rally in Tokyo share prices to continue and concerns about the European debt crisis subsided.

The latest poll's JGB bull-bear diffusion index, calculated by subtracting the number of bearish market players from those that are bullish, turned negative for the first time in three weeks, skidding to minus 26 from plus 6 in the previous survey.

But not all investors polled were negative on bonds after the BOJ's move.

"The BOJ's decision has changed market sentiment completely. Fundamentally, the yield curve will be pressured from the short-end. I expect the 10-year yield to fall to its low for the year of 0.935," said Kazuhiko Sano, a strategist at Tokai Tokyo Securities, in the poll.

The market shrugged off Standard and Poor's announcement on Monday that it was reaffirming its rating on Japan's sovereign debt at AA minus and keeping its outlook negative, saying that structural problems such as shrinking nominal gross domestic product and increasing social security costs are weighing on the country's ability to reduce its budget deficit.

The market also showed a muted reaction to data released early on Monday showing Japan's trade deficit came to a record 1.475 trillion yen in January, bigger than the median forecast of 1.468 trillion yen in a Reuters poll.

Japan has logged deficits in January for five of the past seven years, including this year, showing the influence of seasonal factors. But nonetheless, the figures drew attention to the sustainability of Japan's reliance on external factors to fund its massive public debt.

Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda has staked his political future on pushing a bill through a divided parliament to double Japan's 5 percent sales tax by 2015.

"Japan's fiscal situation remains a problem, and failure to pass the consumption tax by the end of next month would be an even more significant development for JGBs than a default by Greece," said a portfolio manager at a Japanese asset management firm. ($1 = 79.3600 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)