TOKYO Feb 21 Japanese government bond prices were mostly flat on Tuesday, though superlongs slipped slightly ahead of a deal on a bailout for Greece, which came during the midday break.

Euro zone finance ministers reached an agreement for a second programme for Greece that involves financing of 130 billion euros and will allow that country to avoid a disorderly default.

"There is a possibility if U.S. Treasury yields go up after the Greece deal because of the risk-on trade, this could push up JGB yields in the afternoon," said Naomi Hasegawa, a senior fixed-income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co.

The yield on 10-year JGBs was flat at 0.945 percent , while 10-year JGB futures edged down 0.06 point to 142.69 after earlier climbing as high as 142.78.

The five-year yield was flat at a six-month low of 0.295 percent.

Superlong bonds slipped slightly, with the 30-year yield adding one basis point to 1.900 percent, moving away from a 4-month low of 1.880 percent hit earlier this month.

"The movement in 30-year yields is probably due to some people switching out of 30-year notes ahead of the 20-year auction, but most investors were on the sidelines in the morning, waiting for the outcome of the Greek deal," Hasegawa said.

The 20-year yield was flat at 1.720 percent. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)