TOKYO Feb 22 Japanese government bond prices were mostly flat on Wednesday, supported by worries about how Greece will restructure its debt but pressured ahead of an auction of 20-year notes the next day.

Investors will be closely watching Thursday's 1.1 trillion yen ($13.8 billion) offering of 20-yr bonds to gauge superlong demand.

Some strategists said, however, that a growing perception a worst-case scenario will be averted in Greece could weigh on bond prices going forward.

"We may see some retraction in the bond market, and the auction may be a catalyst for that," says Shogo Fujita, Chief Japan Bond Strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Demand from brokerages could help the auction, as they buy in anticipation that pension accounts will seek longer-term bonds ahead of the end of the month to extend the maturity of their accounts.

Ten-year JGB futures inched up 0.02 point to 142.60, above their 10-day moving average of 142.58.

The yield on 10-year JGBs was flat at 0.960 percent , staying above a 14-month low of 0.935 percent hit last month.

The 20-year note edged down on the eve of the auction, with its yield gaining half a basis point to 1.740 percent , while the five-year yield was flat at 0.305 percent. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)