* JGBs extend losses after dollar rises to 6-mth high
* Superlongs underperform on eve of 20-yr offering
* Brokerage demand could help auction
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Feb 22 Japanese government bond
prices erased earlier gains to slip on Wednesday, with the
longer end of the curve dropping the most ahead of an auction of
20-year notes the next day.
JGBs inched lower after the dollar rose to a six-month high
above 80 yen, giving a tailwind to stocks and pressuring
safe-haven fixed income assets ahead of Thursday's 1.1 trillion
yen ($13.8 billion) offering of 20-year bonds.
"The weaker yen and stronger risk appetite are weighing on
bonds, which were already under some pressure ahead of the
20-year auction," said a fund manager at a Japanese asset
management firm.
He added that banks would purchase debt at the sale, as
usual, and that the results would be average.
The overall duration of JGB holdings at Japan's major banks
is estimated to be around two years, according to some market
participants.
But as the Bank of Japan buys more at the front end of the
curve as part of its additional easing steps announced last
week, this will force other players to extend their durations
and buy longer-term debt.
Some said this could lead to more volatility, as holding
longer durations is seen as riskier.
TRAGEDY AVERTED?
Some strategists said that a growing perception a worst-case
scenario will be averted in Greece could weigh on bond prices
going forward.
"We may see some retraction in the bond market, and the
auction may be a catalyst for that," said Shogo Fujita, chief
Japan bond strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
But demand from brokerages could help the auction, as they
buy in anticipation that pension accounts will seek longer-term
bonds ahead of the month-end to extend the maturity of their
accounts.
Ten-year JGB futures ended down 0.11 point at
142.47, breaking below support at their 10-day moving average of
142.57. They earlier rose as high as 142.64.
The yield on 10-year JGBs added a basis point and a half to
0.975 percent, its highest level since Feb. 14
and moving away from a 14-month low of 0.935 percent hit last
month.
The 20-year note edged down on the eve of the auction, with
its yield gaining a basis point and a half to 1.750 percent
, while the thirty-year bond underperformed, with
its yield dropping two points to 1.925 percent.
Also weighing on bond market sentiment, Tohoku Electric
Power Co Inc said on Wednesday that it is considering
an issuance of five- and ten-year straight bonds.
Such a move would be the first corporate bond issuance by a
Japanese utility since the Fukushima nuclear crisis in March.
"The news had no impact on the market today, but going
forward, if other utilities follow suit, such issuance could
depress demand for 5- to 10-year JGBs," said the Japanese fund
manager.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)