* JGBs extend losses after dollar rises to 6-mth high

* Superlongs underperform on eve of 20-yr offering

* Brokerage demand could help auction

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Feb 22 Japanese government bond prices erased earlier gains to slip on Wednesday, with the longer end of the curve dropping the most ahead of an auction of 20-year notes the next day.

JGBs inched lower after the dollar rose to a six-month high above 80 yen, giving a tailwind to stocks and pressuring safe-haven fixed income assets ahead of Thursday's 1.1 trillion yen ($13.8 billion) offering of 20-year bonds.

"The weaker yen and stronger risk appetite are weighing on bonds, which were already under some pressure ahead of the 20-year auction," said a fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm.

He added that banks would purchase debt at the sale, as usual, and that the results would be average.

The overall duration of JGB holdings at Japan's major banks is estimated to be around two years, according to some market participants.

But as the Bank of Japan buys more at the front end of the curve as part of its additional easing steps announced last week, this will force other players to extend their durations and buy longer-term debt.

Some said this could lead to more volatility, as holding longer durations is seen as riskier.

TRAGEDY AVERTED?

Some strategists said that a growing perception a worst-case scenario will be averted in Greece could weigh on bond prices going forward.

"We may see some retraction in the bond market, and the auction may be a catalyst for that," said Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

But demand from brokerages could help the auction, as they buy in anticipation that pension accounts will seek longer-term bonds ahead of the month-end to extend the maturity of their accounts.

Ten-year JGB futures ended down 0.11 point at 142.47, breaking below support at their 10-day moving average of 142.57. They earlier rose as high as 142.64.

The yield on 10-year JGBs added a basis point and a half to 0.975 percent, its highest level since Feb. 14 and moving away from a 14-month low of 0.935 percent hit last month.

The 20-year note edged down on the eve of the auction, with its yield gaining a basis point and a half to 1.750 percent , while the thirty-year bond underperformed, with its yield dropping two points to 1.925 percent.

Also weighing on bond market sentiment, Tohoku Electric Power Co Inc said on Wednesday that it is considering an issuance of five- and ten-year straight bonds.

Such a move would be the first corporate bond issuance by a Japanese utility since the Fukushima nuclear crisis in March.

"The news had no impact on the market today, but going forward, if other utilities follow suit, such issuance could depress demand for 5- to 10-year JGBs," said the Japanese fund manager. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)