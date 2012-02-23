TOKYO Feb 23 Longer-dated Japanese
government bond prices slipped on Thursday, as investors sold to
make room for a 20-year auction.
* The finance ministry is offering 1.1 trillion yen ($13.7
billion) of 20-year notes.
* "The auction will probably be tepid, not so strong but not
so weak, but it might show decent demand since worries about
Europe's economy remain," said a fund manager at a Japanese
trust bank.
* Bond prices were supported by concerns about Greece's
ability to stick to its austerity programme, and a slowdown in
European growth after Markit's Eurozone Services Purchasing
Managers' Index unexpectedly shrank.
* February is usually a big month for bond index duration
extensions, so such appetite from pension funds could be
stronger than last month and help the auction, Barclays Capital
strategist Noriatsu Tanji said in a note.
* The yield on the 20-year note gained a basis point to
1.760 percent, while the thirty-year bond yield
rose two points to 1.940 percent.
* The yield on the latest 10-year JGBs was flat at 0.975
percent.
* Ten-year JGB futures inched up 0.04 point to
142.51, with resistance seen at their 10-day moving average of
142.59.
* Concerns about the strength of Japan's economy underpinned
bonds. A Reuters poll showed on Thursday that Japanese
manufacturing sentiment in February slid to its lowest since the
aftermath of the March 2011 earthquake, indicating the world's
No.3 economy may struggle to recover quickly from a slump on
weak global demand and a strong yen.
* Foreign investors marked their largest net selling of JGBs
since June 2011 in the week through Feb. 18, finance ministry
data released on Thursday showed.
After two weeks of net buying, foreigners shed 661.7 billion
yen worth of JGBs, while Japanese investors turned net sellers
of foreign bonds for the first time in seven weeks.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)