* Auction meets decent demand as brokerages buy

* Though bid-to-cover ratio slightly worse than previous sale

* Ten-yr futures end nearly flat

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Feb 23 Longer-dated Japanese government bond prices pared losses on Thursday after a 1.1 trillion yen ($13.7 billion) auction of 20-year notes drew decent demand.

Market participants cited buying by brokerages looking to meet demand from pension funds which tend to seek longer-term bonds ahead of the month-end as they extend the maturity of their holdings.

"The price action post-auction shows it was a pretty good one, since there was some meaningful price adjustment beforehand as the 20-year sold off and its yield rose four basis points over the past couple of days," said Le Ngoc Nhan, a strategist at Morgan Stanley.

The lowest price at the auction was 100.60, and the bid-to-cover ratio came in at 2.79, a bit worse than the last sale's 3.16 and the average ratio of 3.14 for the previous 12 offerings.

The yield on the 20-year note gained half a basis point to 1.755 percent, down from 1.760 earlier, while the 30-year bond yield rose one and a half points to 1.935 percent , down from 1.1940 percent previously.

The yield on the latest 10-year JGBs was flat at 0.975 percent after rising as high as 0.980 percent.

Ten-year JGB futures closed nearly flat on the day, adding 0.01 point to 142.48, below resistance at their 10-day moving average of 142.59.

IN AND OUT

Foreign investors marked their largest net selling of JGBs since June 2011 in the week through Feb. 18, finance ministry data released on Thursday showed. After two weeks of net buying, foreigners shed 661.7 billion yen's worth of JGBs.

"Last week, as Greece moved closer to a bailout deal, stocks were in and bonds were out," said a trader at a European bank in Tokyo.

The same data showed that foreign investors continued their net buying of Japanese stocks for the eighth straight week, increasing their purchases to a net 264.5 billion, which was the largest net buying since the first week of July 2011.

The Nikkei stock average gained 4.9 percent last week, stoked by the Bank of Japan's surprise move to spend an extra 10 trillion yen on JGBs as part of its asset-buying programme.

The central bank buys bonds with up to two years left to maturity, so the move bolstered debt at the short end of the curve. The possibility of more stimulus ahead also lifted bond market sentiment.

"We have to wait and see if the BOJ is going to do more, which might take a month or two," said Morgan Stanley's Nhan.

Japanese investors, meanwhile, turned net sellers of foreign bonds for the first time in seven weeks, the finance ministry data showed.

Concerns about the strength of Japan's economy underpinned bonds. A Reuters poll showed on Thursday that Japanese manufacturing sentiment in February slid to its lowest since the aftermath of the March 2011 earthquake, indicating the world's No.3 economy may struggle to recover quickly from a slump on weak global demand and a strong yen.

Bond prices were also supported by worries about Greece's ability to implement its austerity plan, as well as fears of a slowdown in European growth after Markit's Eurozone Services Purchasing Managers' Index unexpectedly shrank. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)